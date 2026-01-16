Vote: Who is the 2025 Long Island High School Running Back of the Year?
The 2025-26 high school boys football season has come and gone.
Fans will now get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective position.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best high school running backs out of Long Island. Next up are receivers, followed by defenders.
There are hundreds of outstanding players on Long Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. We try to include as many athletes as possible. (Athletes in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
Xavier Bala, St. Anthony’s, junior
Bala, a 2027 ESPN 300 top prospect, rushed for 1,318 yards and 26 TDs on 254 carries for the Friars.
Brian Falk, Seaford, senior
Falk compiled 1,585 rushing yards and 21 TDs on 205 carries to guide the Vikings to the Nassau Conference IV trophy. Falk also had 30 receptions for 553 yards and four scores.
Yasir Jones, Huntington, senior
On the ground for the Blue Devils, Jones finished with 1,258 yards and 22 TDs on 174 carries. The senior also had 18 catches for 200 yards and two scores.
Josh Kama, Farmingdale, senior
Kama racked up 1,412 yards and 19 TDs on 102 carries for the Dalers. He also chipped in a receiving score.
Luke Martini, Wantagh, sophomore
Martini carried the ball 167 times for 1,968 yards and 21 TDs, and had 27 receptions for 329 yards and four scores to guide the Warriors to the Nassau Conference III crown. The sophomore also threw two TD passes.
Chace Morris, Oceanside, senior
Morris finished his 2025 campaign with 1,294 rushing yards and 28 TDs for the Sailors.
Jake Simmons, East Islip, senior
Simmons recorded 2,032 rushing yards and 22 TDs to guide the Redmen to the Suffolk Division II crown.
Ja’Quan Thomas, William Floyd, senior
Thomas ran for 2,082 yards and 31 TDs on 187 carries for the Colonials. Thomas went on to finish his career with 4,986 rushing yards.
Daniel White, Half Hollow Hills East, senior
White compiled 1,460 rushing yards and 31 TDs on 129 carries. He also caught 21 passes for 368 yards and a score for the RedHawks.
Aidan Winter, Babylon, senior
Winter rushed for 2,043 yards and 27 TDs for the Panthers. He also caught three TD passes and threw for a score.
