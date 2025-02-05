No. 1 high school wrestling recruit makes college decision
Bishop McCort's Bo Basset commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes
Bo Bassett, the top-ranked Class of 2026 high school wrestler in the country, officially decided on which college he will be attending.
Bassett, who is ranked No. 1 at 144 lbs in High School On SI's national high school rankings, picked the Hawkeyes during a live presentation on FloWrestling Tuesday, following Bishop McCort’s win in the PIAA 2A team tournament.
Before choosing Iowa, Bassett considered Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
Bassett has a 111-0 high school career record. He won the PIAA 2A championship title at 139 pounds during the 2023-24 season.
