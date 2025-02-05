High School

No. 1 high school wrestling recruit makes college decision

Bishop McCort's Bo Basset commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Kevin L. Smith

Littlestown's Cameron Mingee (rear) wrestles Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett in the 139-pound championship bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 9, 2024, in Hershey.
Littlestown's Cameron Mingee (rear) wrestles Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett in the 139-pound championship bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 9, 2024, in Hershey. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bo Bassett, the top-ranked Class of 2026 high school wrestler in the country, officially decided on which college he will be attending.

Bassett, who is ranked No. 1 at 144 lbs in High School On SI's national high school rankings, picked the Hawkeyes during a live presentation on FloWrestling Tuesday, following Bishop McCort’s win in the PIAA 2A team tournament.

Before choosing Iowa, Bassett considered Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Bassett has a 111-0 high school career record. He won the PIAA 2A championship title at 139 pounds during the 2023-24 season.

