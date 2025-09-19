Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 45 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Cox as they travel to take on No. 5 Green Run, and Bayside who plays host to No. 13 Salem.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area on Friday, highlighted by Cox vs No. 5 Green Run at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:
Amelia County vs Nandua
Atlantic Shores Christian vs North Cross
Bayside vs Salem
Bertie vs Currituck County
Bethel vs Denbigh
Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Isle of Wight Academy
Camden County vs Pasquotank County
Charles City vs Surry County
Churchland vs Henrico
Cox vs Green Run
Deep Creek vs Hickory
Essex vs Franklin
First Colonial vs Tallwood
First Flight vs John A. Holmes
Gates County vs Northside - Pinetown
Gloucester vs York
Grafton vs Poquoson
Granby vs Norview
Great Bridge vs King's Fork
Greensville County vs Mecklenburg County
Hampton Roads Academy vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Heritage vs Warwick
Hertford County vs Roanoke Rapids
Kellam vs Ocean Lakes
Lake Taylor vs Washington
Lancaster vs Middlesex
Landstown vs Princess Anne
Manor vs Norcom
Nansemond River vs Western Branch
Norfolk Academy vs St. Christopher's
Northampton vs Windsor
Northeastern vs Vance County
Perquimans vs Southside
Smithfield vs Warhill
Snow Hill vs Arcadia
