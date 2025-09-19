High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

CJ Vafiadis

Brentsville District Tigers vs Briar Woods Falcons - Sep 2, 2025
Brentsville District Tigers vs Briar Woods Falcons - Sep 2, 2025 / David Buky

There are 45 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Cox as they travel to take on No. 5 Green Run, and Bayside who plays host to No. 13 Salem.

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area on Friday, highlighted by Cox vs No. 5 Green Run at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:

Amelia County vs Nandua

Atlantic Shores Christian vs North Cross

Bayside vs Salem

Bertie vs Currituck County

Bethel vs Denbigh

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Isle of Wight Academy

Camden County vs Pasquotank County

Charles City vs Surry County

Churchland vs Henrico

Cox vs Green Run

Deep Creek vs Hickory

Essex vs Franklin

First Colonial vs Tallwood

First Flight vs John A. Holmes

Gates County vs Northside - Pinetown

Gloucester vs York

Grafton vs Poquoson

Granby vs Norview

Great Bridge vs King's Fork

Greensville County vs Mecklenburg County

Hampton Roads Academy vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Heritage vs Warwick

Hertford County vs Roanoke Rapids

Kellam vs Ocean Lakes

Lake Taylor vs Washington

Lancaster vs Middlesex

Landstown vs Princess Anne

Manor vs Norcom

Nansemond River vs Western Branch

Norfolk Academy vs St. Christopher's

Northampton vs Windsor

Northeastern vs Vance County

Perquimans vs Southside

Smithfield vs Warhill

Snow Hill vs Arcadia

View full Norfolk metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.