10 Non-Region North Carolina high school football games to watch in 2024
Every year there are intriguing non-conference football games, often between teams from neighboring states. Here is a look at what look like 10 big-time matchups in 2024.
1. Providence Day vs. Weddington at Bank of America Stadium – Aug. 22
It’s the Keep Pounding Classic hosted by the Carolina Panthers, featuring two reigning state champions. Providence Day is developing a national-level program and won the NCISAA Division I state championship last year. Weddington went 14-2 and won the NCHSAA 4-A state championship.
2. Rolesville at Butler – Aug. 23
This is a high-profile 4-A game featuring teams that went 12-2 last season. Rolesville quarterback Braden Atkinson, a Mercer commit, threw for 3,701 yards and 46 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions. Butler quarterback Zach Lawrence is a Massachusetts commit and tailback Jayden Williams ran for over 1,300 yards. Rolesville won last year’s game 21-19.
3. Mount Tabor at Grimsley – Aug. 23
Grimsley is loaded again with five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon and 2,000-yard running back Mitchell Summers leading the way. The Whirlies were undefeated before falling to state champion Weddington in the fourth round. Mount Tabor was 8-5 last season and has 1,200-yard tailback Zion Thompson as well as quarterback Lane Albright, who threw 25 TD passes and has a college offer from Cornell.
4. Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) vs. Mallard Creek at Westside (S.C.) – Aug. 24
The two traditional powerhouses are meeting in the Turf King Invitational. Prince Avenue has won three Georgia state championships in the last four years. The Wolverines graduated some top talent but have plenty coming back, including four-star defensive lineman Christian Harris and two excellent wide receivers. Mallard Creek had a somewhat down 2023 season but is usually a title contender.
5. Asheville School at Christ Church Episcopal (SC) – Aug. 30
This matchup features Asheville School quarterback Ricky Tolbert Jr., who is ranked No. 2 in Western North Carolina. Tolbert helped lead the Blues to the NCISAA Division II state championship. Christ Church has won back-to-back Class A state championships. The Cavaliers return quarterback Tucker Hendrix and wide receiver Jackson Repp, who has 13 college offers.
6. Grayson (GA) at Mallard Creek – Sept. 6
Grayson is another high-profile opponent for Mallard Creek. The Rams were 11-3 and reached the Georgia Class AAAAAAA semifinals in 2023.
7. Shelby at Crest – Sept. 6
This is a big rivalry game between two schools that are just five miles apart. Shelby is perennially strong and the Golden Lions reached the 2-A semifinals last year. The Golden Lions return star quarterback Lan Farmer. Crest was 13-1 last year, falling to Dudley in the 3-A semifinals. Crest won last year's game 53-38.
8. Mountain Heritage at Robbinsville – Sept. 6
Here’s a matchup involving two Western North Carolina powers. Mountain Heritage quarterback Brandon Quinn ran for 2,082 yards and 27 touchdowns while also throwing 14 TD passes as the Cougars got to the third round of the 1-A state playoffs. Cole McGee intercepted nine passes as a sophomore. Robbinsville was 13-2 and reached the 1-A semifinals. The teams played last year and Robbinsville won 28-17.
9. SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro – Sept. 13
SouthWest Edgecombe returns 1,200-yard runner Jhakari Lovely from a team that went 10-3. Tarboro went 13-1 and made it all the way to the 1-A state championship game. The Vikings return three 1,000-yard rushers – Kamerin McDowell-Moore, Caiden Everette and Mason Satterfield.
10. Whiteville at Clinton – Sept. 13
Whiteville went 11-3 last season and has big-play wide receiver/cornerback Will Fisher. Clinton was 15-1, falling to Reidsville in the 2-A state championship game.