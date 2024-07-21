10 North Carolina high school pass rushers to watch in 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at pass rushers. Who excels at getting to the quarterback?
Isaiah Campbell, Senior, Southern Durham
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Clemson commit had 16 sacks and 36 hurries as a junior. The four-star recruit has 32 offers, including North Carolina, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Campbell is also an elite run-stopper. He had 110 tackles, including 27 for loss, last season.
Kendre Harrison, Junior, Reidsville
Harrison made our list at receiver, too. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder could wind up being a generational athlete in college and on to the NFL. Harrison had 9 sacks and 30 hurries last season as a sophomore. He also made 76 tackles, including 17 for loss. Harrison recently narrowly his recruitment down to six schools - Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.
Josh Smith, Senior, High Point Christian
At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Smith can play linebacker or on the edge. In his junior season, Smith recorded 19 sacks and 13 hurries. Smith, who has an offer from Miami of Ohio, also had 81 tackles, including 31 for loss.
Robbie Whitney, Senior, East Forsyth
Whitney had 13 sacks and 17 hurries for the Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound end made 63 tackles, including 15 for loss.
Christopher Bispham, Junior, Havelock
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound lineman was a dominant force last season with 15 sacks and 41 hurries for a 13-1 team. Bispham also recorded 106 tackles, including 36 for loss.
D.J. Joyce, Junior, Mount Airy
Joyce played an integral role as Mount Airy went undefeated and won the school’s second straight 1-A state championship. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder had 12.5 sacks, 36 hurries, and 95 tackles, including 37 for loss.
Jordan Hamm, Sophomore, Wilson Prep
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound end had a great start to his prep career with 16 sacks and 20 hurries. Hamm also had 108 tackles, including 9 for loss.
Kenyon Newkirk, Senior, Laney
Newkirk had 10.5 sacks and 21 hurries last season. The 6-foot, 230-pounder was in on 73 tackles, including 21 for loss.
O’Maurie Phillips, Senior, Farmville Central
Phillips, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound linebacker recorded 12.5 sacks and 12 hurries. He had 108 tackles, including 17 for loss. Phillips has an offer from Boston College.
Tyler Nash, Senior, West Henderson
Nash has the size at 6-foot-5, 235-pounds to be a disruptive force on defense from his linebacking spot. In his junior season, he had 14 sacks and 9 hurries in addition to 57 tackles.