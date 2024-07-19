10 wide receivers to watch in North Carolina for the 2024 season
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at receivers.
There are plenty of good receivers in the Tar Heel state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Kendre Harrison, Junior, Reidsville
Harrison was a five-star recruit from the moment his freshman season began. He is 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, making him an NFL-size tight end already. He is also a major prospect as a defensive end and a basketball player. In his sophomore season, Harrison caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Rams to a 15-1 record and the 2-A state championship. Earlier this summer there were rumors he may transfer, but nothing concrete has materialized on that front in the last month.
Jaeden Alford, Senior, Rolesville
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder caught 92 passes for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Rams, who reached the fourth round of the 4-A state playoffs. Alford has 10 college offers. Among the are Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
Jamien Little, Senior, Hickory
The three-star recruit caught 70 passes for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping lead the Red Tornadoes to an undefeated record and the 3-A state championship. Little, who is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, committed to Wake Forest. He has 13 college offers.
Tyshaun Goldston, Senior, Randleman
Goldston, a two-sport standout, is a big-play threat who caught 52 passes for 1,269 yards and 18 touchdowns. That’s 24.4 yards per catch for the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder.
Ashawd Wynn, Senior, Hobbton
Wynn led the state with 94 catches, good for 1,823 yards. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has an offer from Charlotte.
Jonathan Dillon, Sophomore, Southern Durham
Dillon, who is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, made a significant impact as a freshman by catching 23 passes for 461 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dillon has eight offers, with Georgia Tech among them.
Otavio Oliveira, Sophomore, Providence Day
The 6-foot, 150-pound wide receiver made an immediate impact as a freshman with 41 catches for 672 yards and 11 touchdowns. Boston College, Southern Methodist and East Carolina are among the six schools who have made offers to Oliveira.
Brian Rowe, Senior, J.M. Robinson
The South Carolina commit caught 50 passes for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season. Rowe, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, has 21 college offers.
Nare Means, Senior, Panther Creek
Means, the son of former UNC and San Diego Chargers running back Natrone Means, caught 57 passes for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Charlotte commit, who is being recruited as an athlete, has five college offers.
Koredell Bartley, Senior, Dudley
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver caught 59 passes for 1,013 yards and 11 touchdowns to help the Panthers compile a 14-1 record. The Panthers reached the 3-A state championship game where they fell 42-41 to Hickory. Bartley has committed to South Florida. He has 11 college offers.