High School

10 wide receivers to watch in North Carolina for the 2024 season

These North Carolina high school wide outs are ready to make their mark on the gridiron this fall

Mike Duprez

Reidsville tight end Kendre Harrison has NFL size and playmaking ability on both sides of the football. He was a big part of the Rams run to a state championship in 2023.
Reidsville tight end Kendre Harrison has NFL size and playmaking ability on both sides of the football. He was a big part of the Rams run to a state championship in 2023. / SI.com

The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at receivers. 

There are plenty of good receivers in the Tar Heel state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.

Kendre Harrison, Junior, Reidsville

Harrison was a five-star recruit from the moment his freshman season began. He is 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, making him an NFL-size tight end already. He is also a major prospect as a defensive end and a basketball player. In his sophomore season, Harrison caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Rams to a 15-1 record and the 2-A state championship. Earlier this summer there were rumors he may transfer, but nothing concrete has materialized on that front in the last month.

Jaeden Alford, Senior, Rolesville

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder caught 92 passes for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Rams, who reached the fourth round of the 4-A state playoffs. Alford has 10 college offers. Among the are Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Jamien Little, Senior, Hickory

The three-star recruit caught 70 passes for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping lead the Red Tornadoes to an undefeated record and the 3-A state championship. Little, who is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, committed to Wake Forest. He has 13 college offers.

Tyshaun Goldston, Senior, Randleman

Goldston, a two-sport standout, is a big-play threat who caught 52 passes for 1,269 yards and 18 touchdowns. That’s 24.4 yards per catch for the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder.

Ashawd Wynn, Senior, Hobbton

Wynn led the state with 94 catches, good for 1,823 yards. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has an offer from Charlotte.

Jonathan Dillon, Sophomore, Southern Durham

Dillon, who is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, made a significant impact as a freshman by catching 23 passes for 461 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dillon has eight offers, with Georgia Tech among them.

South Durham wide receiver Jonathan Dillon.
Just a sophomore, Southern Durham wide receiver Jonathan Dillon scored 12 touchdowns as freshman in 2023. / 247 Sports

Otavio Oliveira, Sophomore, Providence Day

The 6-foot, 150-pound wide receiver made an immediate impact as a freshman with 41 catches for 672 yards and 11 touchdowns. Boston College, Southern Methodist and East Carolina are among the six schools who have made offers to Oliveira.

Brian Rowe, Senior, J.M. Robinson

The South Carolina commit caught 50 passes for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season. Rowe, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, has 21 college offers.

Nare Means, Senior, Panther Creek

Means, the son of former UNC and San Diego Chargers running back Natrone Means, caught 57 passes for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Charlotte commit, who is being recruited as an athlete, has five college offers.

Koredell Bartley, Senior, Dudley

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver caught 59 passes for 1,013 yards and 11 touchdowns to help the Panthers compile a 14-1 record. The Panthers reached the 3-A state championship game where they fell 42-41 to Hickory. Bartley has committed to South Florida. He has 11 college offers.

Dudley wide receiver Kordell Bartley.
Dudley senior Kordell Bartley is coming off a 1,000+ yard receiving season in 2023 and has committed to South Florida. /
Published
Mike Duprez

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina