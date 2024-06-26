Report: Reidsville two-sport superstar Kendre Harrison may be transferring
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – The Charlotte Observer has reported this week that Kendre Harrison, a two-sport superstar at Reidsville High School has applied for admission Providence Day School in advance of a possible transfer to the Charlotte area private school.
Providence Day has won two consecutive North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association football state championships, going 12-1 in both 2022 and 2023 as it risen into a national program. Harrison is a 4-star football tight end prospect from the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, who currently has 28 D1 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He is 6-feet-7 and weighs 247 pounds.
In last season's North Carolina Class 2A state championship game, Harrison had five receptions for 95 yards and had a pair of touchdown receptions in the Rams 28-18 win over Clinton, as the Rams won the 23rd football state championship in school history. For the season, he had 62 receptions for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also recorded 76 tackles, including nine sacks, on the defensive side of the ball.
Harrison is also a standout on the basketball court, playing a key role in Reidsville's run to the NCHSAA Class 2A state finals last year. Despite a 78-77 overtime loss to Farmville Central in the state final, Harrison showed why many more college basketball offers could also be in his future. He had a double-double in the championship game, scoring 19 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, in addition to blocking five shots. The rising junior already holds basketball offers from Florida State, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Texas A&M.
According to the Observer report, possible Name, Image and Likeness opportunities could be part of the equaton should Harrison opt to transfer to Providence Day. Earlier this month the North Carolina State Board of Education approved NIL guidelines for public school athletes in the state.
The Observer report also noted a different source which said Harrison also plans to visit IMG Academy in Florida before making a final decision on if he will transfer.