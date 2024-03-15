North Carolina high school baseball Super 7 rankings (3/15/2024)

Break out the bats and gloves as high school baseball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Tar Heel State. One of the tops when it comes to high level baseball, North Carolina features several teams that are among the East Coast’s best around.

We start off the 2024 baseball season with our first Super 7 rankings. Starting off at the top spot is the Wesleyan Christian Academy followed by Wayne Country Day. Check out our power rankings and let us know what you think.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports North Carolina Baseball Super 7:

1. Wesleyan Christian Academy (5-1) The Trojans have played the state’s toughest schedule to this point as they tallied shutout victories over Chelsea, Covenant Day and Grissom. Only loss on the season has come against Bob Jones of Alabama. 2. Wayne Country Day (9-0) Runs have come as no problem for Wayne Country Day so far this season. The Chargers have scored nine or more runs in seven of their nine victories this season. Davis Albert has notched two homers, 16 RBIs and is batting .538 at the plate. 3. Morehead (6-0) Now the Panthers have played arguably a tougher schedule than Wayne Coutry Day ahead of them, but this team could see themselves at the No. 2 spot at some point this season. Morehead has yielded just 11 runs this spring. 4. Haggard (7-0) For opposing teams, it’s been pretty difficult to score runs against Haggard. The Vikings have notched three shutout victories and only given up more than a run twice against Broughton and West Carteret. Chase Buscher is 3-0 with a 2.56 earned run average and 19 strikeouts. 5. South Mecklenburg (7-0) There’s been only one game in which South Mecklenburg didn’t score more than 10 runs, when they defeated Lake Norman 5-4 in extra innings. The Sabres started the season scoring 39 runs through two games. Impressive. 6. Cuthbertson (7-0) It’s hard to argue if this Cuthbertson squad belongs as they’ve already played a pretty tough slate to this point. The Cavaliers have played in some tight contests, with five games decided by six or less runs. 7. Leesville Road (5-1) Another team that’s played in plenty of tight contests is the Pride. Leesville Road started the 2024 campaign was kicked off with a 14-8 win over Millbrook in nine innings. Only loss this season was a 2-0 decision to Wakefield.

On The Bubble: Ashley, Burns, Cox Mill, East Lincoln, Jordan, Lee County, Marvin Ridge, Millbrook, Northwest Guilford, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Reagan, Watauga, Weddington, West Johnston.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivenc