MLS Power Rankings: Austin FC Hand San Diego First Loss of Season
The fifth week of the 2025 MLS season is in the books, and it was one of the most intriguing to look into, considering the circumstances.
It was the first week of the season that not every club played, and the league was also missing roughly 100 of its top players, as they represented their nations in Nations Leagues, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and other international competitions.
Yet, despite the absences, the league carried on for every team except Inter Miami CF and the Philadelphia Union.
Sports Illustrated dives into MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 5, which sees no remaining perfect teams after the Chicago Fire FC defeated the previously 4-0-0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC. If you missed Matchday 4's ratings, check that out too.
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 5: Clubs 30-16
30. New England Revolution (Previous: 30)
29. Toronto FC (Previous: 29)
28. CF Montreal (Previous: 28)
27. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 25)
26. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 27)
25. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 24)
24. Portland Timbers (Previous: 26)
23. FC Dallas (Previous: 21)
22. LA Galaxy (Previous: 22)
21. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 18)
20. D.C. United (Previous: 16)
19. Orlando City SC (Previous: 23)
18. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 14)
17. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 20)
16. Nashville SC (Previous: 19)
15. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 10)
It is not an easy time for Seattle Sounders FC right now, as they forge through the MLS season without key players in the injured Jordan Morris, Pedro de la Vega, and Paul Arriola. It didn’t help that Nouhou Tolo and Obed Vargas were absent on international duty this weekend, either.
With the front line led by Jesus Ferreira, Seattle failed to score on 13 shots against the Houston Dynamo, being shut out for the second week in MLS play.
14. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 13)
Olof Mellberg St. Louis CITY SC returned to their shutdown defensive ways on Matchday 5 but fell to former head coach Bradley Carnell 1–0, failing to score on Union backup goalkeeper Andrew Rick.
Key transition midfielder Eduard Löwen was also shown a second yellow card in the 66th minute, removing much hope of a St. Louis comeback. However, they did well in containing Philadelphia's attack and did not lose by more than a goal.
13. Atlanta United (Previous: 15)
With both regular starting center-backs and six other players missing due to international duty, this weekend could have gone badly for Atlanta United. However, Emmanuel Latte Lath stepped up against FC Cincinnati, scoring his fourth goal in five games to give Atlanta the lead in the 50th minute.
While they showed their weaknesses, an Alvas Powell own goal got them a late point and a 2–2 draw, one they’ll be happy with considering the challenges they faced coming into the weekend.
12. Austin FC (Previous: 17)
A showcase on Sunday night Soccer, Brandon Vazquez made his best case as to why he should be in the USMNT picture, as the USMNT floundered against Canada in the third-place match at the Concacaf Nations League.
The newest star signing had gotten off to a slow start for Los Verdes but had five shots and three big chances in the 2–1 win over the previously undefeated San Diego FC. Left midfielder Owen Wolff also stood out, creating three chances as Austin went up 2–0 within the first 20 minutes.
11. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 7)
In a season that started with so much promise, it’s been a downward trend for Bruce Arena’s San Jose Earthquakes, who fell 4–1 to Charlotte FC on Matchday 5.
Although Charlotte are a dangerous team to defend in transition, they were missing key players due to international duty, and 4–1 is a significant loss to a team navigating without their star striker Patrick Agyemang, or center back, Tim Ream.
Chicho Arango still scored from the spot, and there are some things to like about San Jose, but it’s three losses in a row now, and worries are starting to creep in.
10. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 12)
It was the match FC Cincinnati fans had been waiting for! No fear, Evander is here.
The Brazilian midfielder scored in his first match for the club in the Concacaf Champions Cup but had not looked his usual self in MLS play before scoring a brace in a 2–2 draw against Atlanta United, all without star attacking talent Kévin Denkey in the squad.
His goals brought him to 38 goal contributions from the start of the 2024 season, only one behind Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi. The only reason Cincinnati aren’t moving up further is because of the draw and Atlanta’s depleted roster, but this was a good weekend for the orange and blue.
9. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 11)
A scoreless draw against New York City FC might not be the most exciting result, but it’s one Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus Crew SC will take. With starting goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, wingback Max Arfsten and dynamic attacking talent Mo Farsi all away on international duty, keeping a clean sheet was an admirable result, especially against a New York City FC side that had been rounding into form.
At 39 years old, Evan Bush can also chalk up another shutout to his record, despite not having to face a single shot on target.
8. New York City FC (Previous: 9)
New York City FC had started to round into form with two straight wins on the smaller confines of Yankee Stadium but couldn’t translate their attacking outbursts in a visit to Columbus. Missing starting striker Alonso Martinez, the Pigeons didn’t have much going forward and had to rely on outstanding goalkeeping from Matt Freese to claim the road point.
7. San Diego FC (Previous 4)
All good things must eventually end, so we say goodbye to San Diego FC’s undefeated streak to start their inaugural MLS campaign. Welcome to losing; isn’t it fun?
All kidding aside, San Diego FC went toe-to-toe with Austin FC in Texas, taking 17 shots, while San Diego local Luca de la Torre scored his first goal for the club. The West Coast side also held 76 percent of the possession but struggled to translate that into high-percentage scoring chances, only hitting the target four times to a 1.76 xG rate.
Welcoming Paddy McNair and Anibal Godoy back to the lineup next week should help them win the midfield battle, especially with Godoy as a player who can help progress the ball to wingers Anders Dryer and Onni Valakari, who struggled on the wings despite the latter grabbing an assist.
Next week, they’ll look to bounce back and grab their first home win against California rivals, LAFC.
6. LAFC (Previous: 6)
David Martinez smashed home one of the week's best goals, becoming the youngest player to produce a goal contribution in five straight road matches. Otherwise, a 2–0 win over Sporting Kansas City should be expected for the club, given SKC’s dismal start to the season, which sees them with just one point in five games.
Hugo Lloris made three saves in another solid outing, as LAFC returned to their early season defensive form with a clean sheet for the first time since Matchday 2, after not allowing any goals through the first two weeks of the season.
5. Charlotte FC (Previous: 8)
There might not be a team more fun to watch in MLS now than Charlotte FC, and this weekend they stuck to their plans without key attackers Patrick Agyemang, Liel Abada, and defender Tim Ream.
Charlotte won’t be a possession-based team as long as Dean Smith is head coach, but they have developed into a high-ceiling, counter-attacking team with elements of past year’s Vancouver Whitecaps. Unlike Vancouver, though, they might be more sustainable.
A 4–1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes as they did this weekend, is no joke, and it was a strong debut for new left-back Souleyman Doumbia. Now, they’ll look ahead to a matchup with the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 5.
4. Minnesota United (Previous: 5)
Without goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and starting striker Tani Oluwaseyi, Minnesota United still found a point, as Kelvin Yeboah netted a brace in a 2–2 draw against the LA Galaxy.
Overall, it was a solid performance, but their finishing didn’t reach the levels it should. With an xG of 3.33, they should have slotted home more than once from open play, a result that would have seen them comfortably handle this game.
While they move up in the rankings with their ability to find a strong result against a Galaxy team starting to play with a bit of confidence, they blew a late lead for the second time in as many weeks, something head coach Eric Ramsay was less than pleased about.
3. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 2)
Inter Miami CF were one of two teams not to play this weekend, alongside the New England Revolution. They kept their undefeated record intact but fell behind the Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC in the Eastern Conference standings.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 1)
Daniel Rios scored a blistering strike, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC held their own this weekend but were not able to find any points in an actual test of their depth, falling 3–1 to Gregg Berhalter’s Chicago Fire.
They were still able to stay in the match for the most part. They stuck to the tactical ideals of Jesper Sørensen’s systems, but missing Ryan Gauld, Sam Adekugbe, Ali Ahmed, Andres Cubas, Pedro Vite and Brian White to a mix of injuries and international call ups was simply too much for them to handle.
Vancouver is still an elite team, so expect them to rebound against a floundering Toronto FC next weekend.
1. Philadelphia Union FC (Previous: 3)
Even without MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo in the lineup, the Philadelphia Union kept a clean sheet and secured all three points against head coach Bradley Carnell’s former club, St. Louis CITY SC.
Andrew Buck took on the starting role between the sticks and made just one stop in Andre Blake's absence, while Ian Glavinovich scored his first goal for the club in the 8th minute, only for it to stand as the winning marker.
Quinn Sullivan had a standout performance in midfield, taking five shots and hitting the post once while sparking several attacks with six passes into the final third.
After losing their first game of the season 3-1 to Nashville SC last weekend, it was a good bounceback for the Union, regaining top form ahead of a clash with Inter Miami on Matchday 6.