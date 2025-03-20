A closer look at Providence Day's 2025 football schedule
Providence Day recently released its 2025 football schedule, and its nonconference slate is formidable.
Chargers coach Chad Grier has sought to turn his program into a national power, and he’s getting there. Providence Day is chock-full of Power Four recruits, including quarterback Zaid Lott, lineman David Sanders, wide receiver Gordon Sellars, lineman Griff Galloway and nickelback Tre Geathers.
Becoming a power means playing other powers, and the Chargers have never shied away from that. They played Weddington last season.
But 2025 looks like a quantum leap.
The Chargers have Pennsylvania powerhouse Roman Catholic as well as NCHSAA powers Rolesville, Butler and Charlotte Catholic on the schedule. Rabun Gap-Nachoochie, the defending NCISAA 4-A state champion — and the school that dethroned the Chargers — is also on the schedule.
Let’s take a closer look at those opponents as well as the rest of the schedule.
Roman Catholic
The Cahillite were 11-5 last year and reached the 5-A state championship game, where they lost 34-31 in overtime to Bishop McDevitt. Quarterback Semaj Beals, who has 23 college offers, is among the returnees.
Rolesville
Rolesville went 14-2 last season, reaching the NCHSAA 4-A state championship game.
While they must replace the quarterback, there’s plenty of talent returning. In fact, the Rams might have the best wide receiver room in the state.
Gavin Waddell, who has 21 college offers, caught 67 passes for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns. A.J. Roberts, who has eight college offers, caught 46 passes for 914 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Running back Amir Brown has 19 college offers. Brown, a four-star prospect, had 612 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Butler
Butler had a down year in 2024. But the Bulldogs were 12-2 in 2023, and the program has won three state championships.
Running back Da’mourion Thomas-Wright picked up his first Division I college offer in January.
Charlotte Catholic
The Cougars have won eight state championships in their storied history. Last year, they went 9-3 and fell to eventual state champion Grimsley in the 4-A playoffs.
Providence Day played Catholic last year and won, 24-9.
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Rabun Gap might be the toughest opponent of all for the Chargers, having defeated them twice, 46-13 in the regular season and 42-39 in the state championship game. The Chargers closed the gap in the most important game as Lott threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
A boarding school in northern Georgia just across the border from North Carolina, Rabun Gap has become a national power, too.
Leading the Eagles’ returnees is 6-foot-4 quarterback Gavin Owens, a Memphis commit.
Other nonconference games
The Chargers also play Christ School, a team they dominated last year, and Cannon School, another Charlotte-area program.
Conference games
Providence Day is in the NCISAA Big South Conference with three other Charlotte schools — Charlotte Latin, Charlotte Christian and Charlotte Country Day.
The most intriguing foe might be Charlotte Christian, which held the Chargers to a 28-20 game in the state playoffs. The Crusaders have some good talent returning. Running back Jamal Rule has 12 college offers. Henry Hulbert, a safety who had five interceptions last season, has an offer from West Point.
