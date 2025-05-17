High School

A closer look at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee football schedule

The rising North Carolina high school football power will take trips to Tennessee and Ohio

Mike Duprez

Greenville High played Rabun Gap (Georgia) in a high school football jamboree held at Sirrine Stadium in Greenville on Aug 12, 2022. Greenville's Jayvion Sherman (11) with the ball on a play. Gre Jamboree Aug 12 Football 33 / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee has established itself as a power in North Carolina high school football and the Eagles are playing a schedule befitting of that status.

A boarding school in northern Georgia just across the border from North Carolina, Rabun Gap plays in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association. The Eagles are reigning 4-A state champions and, as usual, loaded with talent.

Quarterback Gavin Owens, a Memphis commit, leads the Eagles one more time and his heir apparent, Grayson Clary, transferred to Rabun Gap from Daniel (S.C.) this spring. Clary, who reclassified to be a sophomore, just picked up an offer from Oregon.

The Eagles will be taking road trips to Tennessee and Ohio.

Here is a closer look at the schedule

Baylor (Tenn.) was 12-1 last season, reaching the Division II AAA state semifinals. The teams played last year, with Baylor taking a 21-14 decision.

Grayson (Ga.) went 14-1 and won the Georgia 6-A state championship. Leading the Rams is 6-foot-5 quarterback Travis Burgess, who has 26 college offers.

Massillon (Ohio) was 11-3 last season and the Tigers have plenty of good athletes, including quarterback Manny Patterson, wide receiver/defensive back Chayce White and running back Savior Owens, who has four Division I college offers.

St. Christian Brothers (Missouri) was 10-2 last season.

Providence Day (N.C.) is a top conference rival of Rabun Gap. The teams played twice in the regular season last year, with Rabun Gap scoring an overwhelming 46-13 win. They played again in the state championship game and it was much closer as Rabun held on for a 42-39 win.

The Chargers will be potent again on offense behind Syracuse commit Zaid Lott at quarterback and wide receiver Gordon Sellars, who is a Clemson commit.

Legacy (Puerto Rico) is making the trip to Rabun Gap.

Ambassador Christian (N.C.) is a second-year school in Huntersville that is embarking on its first varsity football season. The school touts top-tier athletics. Ambassador will open its 2026 season in Dublin, Ireland.

Charlotte Christian was 7-4 last season and finished strong, incurring a 28-20 loss to Providence Day in the state semifinals. Among the key returnees are running back Jamal Rule, wide receiver Vincent Rosen and Jacob Simmons, who had 12.5 sacks.

Christ School (N.C.) was 4-5 last year and the Greenies lost standout quarterback Mason Holtzclaw, who reclassified to the class of 2026 and transferred to Carrollton (Ga.). Junior running back Jackson Cancel had 953 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

Charlotte Latin was 8-3 last season and fell to Christ School in the first round of the state playoffs. Quarterback Troy Logan, who will be a junior, threw for 2,385 yards and 25 touchdowns with 6 interceptions last year. Logan added three touchdowns rushing. 

Cannon School is coming off a 4-6 season that concluded with a 57-20 loss to Rabun Gap in the first round of the state playoffs. The Cougars have a promising quarterback in rising sophomore Lucas Lopez, who made four starts in 2024. Lopez threw for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns.

