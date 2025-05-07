High School

Berry sets 2025 football schedule

The Cardinals will open the season Aug. 22 at Palisades

Berry has set its 2025 football schedule. 

The Cardinals are coming off a 3-7 season in which they finished fifth in the 4-A South Meck Conference.

Berry is now a 6-A school in a split 6-A/7-A conference because of the latest realignment that doubled the number of classifications.

Joining the Cardinals in the new conference are A.L. Brown (7-A), Cox Mill (7-A), Hickory Ridge (7-A), West Cabarrus (7-A), Central Cabarrus (6-A), Harding University (6-A) and Olympic (6-A). It’s an all-new conference for Berry except for Olympic.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Palisades

Aug. 29 – Ashbrook

Sept. 5 – at Rocky River

Sept. 19 – West Cabarrus

Sept. 26 – at A.L. Brown

Oct. 3 – Hickory Ridge

Oct. 10 – at Harding University

Oct. 17 – Central Cabarrus

Oct. 24 – Olympic

Oct. 31 – at Cox Mill

