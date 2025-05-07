Berry sets 2025 football schedule
Berry has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Cardinals are coming off a 3-7 season in which they finished fifth in the 4-A South Meck Conference.
Berry is now a 6-A school in a split 6-A/7-A conference because of the latest realignment that doubled the number of classifications.
Joining the Cardinals in the new conference are A.L. Brown (7-A), Cox Mill (7-A), Hickory Ridge (7-A), West Cabarrus (7-A), Central Cabarrus (6-A), Harding University (6-A) and Olympic (6-A). It’s an all-new conference for Berry except for Olympic.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Palisades
Aug. 29 – Ashbrook
Sept. 5 – at Rocky River
Sept. 19 – West Cabarrus
Sept. 26 – at A.L. Brown
Oct. 3 – Hickory Ridge
Oct. 10 – at Harding University
Oct. 17 – Central Cabarrus
Oct. 24 – Olympic
Oct. 31 – at Cox Mill
