Bill Belichick Makes A Recruiting Visit To 2026 4-Star Edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes
Many have been wondering when new North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick would begin making visits to high school recruits, if ever.
On Monday morning, Belichick made the first of what looks to be many visits for the former NFL head coach.
2026 4-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes posted on X Monday morning a photo of himself with Belichick, as the Tar Heels head coach visited the defensive end at Rolesville High School.
Griffin-Haynes according to 247Sports, currently has offers from Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia and Illinois.
This past season for Rolesville (14-2), Griffin-Haynes compiled 48 tackles and 12.5 went for a loss.
