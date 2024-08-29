Bill Belichick attends IMG Academy football practice
It’s not everyday a former NFL head coach shows up at a high school football practice.
When it’s 6-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, it’s magnified that much more.
On Wednesday afternoon, the legendary NFL head coach was spotted at IMG Academy national’s practice ahead of the Ascenders’ highly anticipated meeting with Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) on Thursday night in Ocean City, N.J.
Belichick, 72, has been heavily active since stepping away from being the head coach of the New England Patriots during the offseason. The former lead man of the Patriots has made his rounds at practices of NFL, college and now high school football teams.
Also seen along with Belichick at the practice was former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who has also served as an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator with the Patriots under Belichick, as well as Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Following his departure from the Patriots, Belichick was rumored to be the leading candidate to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but that job was eventually offered to Raheem Morris. Belichick has stated that he still considers himself and active head coach and would like to return to an NFL sideline in 2025. He will spend the 2024 season as a media analyst, making weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has also announced that Belichick will be a weekly fixture on the Manningcast, ESPN's alternate Monday Night Football broadcast, featuring the Manning brothers Peyton and Eli.
The Ascenders (0-1), who were upset in the season-opener last week at Corner Canyon (Utah) will look to rebound at Bergen Catholic (0-0) on Thursday (7 p.m. Eastern Time). The contest will be played at storied Carey Stadium in Ocean City.
The tilt between the national powers is part of the fourth annual ‘Battle at the Beach’ 14-game national high school football showcase.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl