Cardinal Gibbons vs. Rolesville: Live score, updates from NC football regional final
State championships are just a week away in North Carolina high school football, and the semifinals include a rematch of one of the games of the year.
Cardinal Gibbons gets a chance to avenge its regular-season overtime loss to Rolesville in September.
Both teams are coming off blowout wins, as Rolesville knocked out No. 1 seed Cleveland 49-6 and Cardinal Gibbons shut out Hoggard 38-0.
NORTH CAROLINA HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4A regional final between Rolesville and Cardinal Gibbons, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 13.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Cardinal Gibbons vs. Rolesville, Class 4A regional final live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
More North Carolina high school football news
North Carolina high school football state semifinals: schedule, times, scores, 2024 brackets
Shane Short Resigns as Bessemer City Football Coach Citing Health Concerns After Award-Winning Season
Carolina Panthers’ Caleb Farley Discovers Path Forward with Maiden (NC) Blue Devils
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports