Cardinal Gibbons vs. Rolesville: Live score, updates from NC football regional final

Rolesville travels to play at Cardinal Gibbons in a rematch of their regular-season overtime thriller

Mike Swanson

Rolesville junior linebacker Jayden Griffin-Haynes leads the Rams into the state semifinal Friday against Cardinal Gibbons.
Rolesville junior linebacker Jayden Griffin-Haynes leads the Rams into the state semifinal Friday against Cardinal Gibbons. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

State championships are just a week away in North Carolina high school football, and the semifinals include a rematch of one of the games of the year.

Cardinal Gibbons gets a chance to avenge its regular-season overtime loss to Rolesville in September.

Both teams are coming off blowout wins, as Rolesville knocked out No. 1 seed Cleveland 49-6 and Cardinal Gibbons shut out Hoggard 38-0.

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4A regional final between Rolesville and Cardinal Gibbons, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 13.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Rolesville, Class 4A regional final live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

