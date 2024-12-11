High School

Shane Short Resigns as Bessemer City Football Coach Citing Health Concerns After Award-Winning Season

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Coach of the Year Shane Short steps down after revitalizing Bessemer City football program with playoff success and rivalry wins.

Shane Short has announced his resignation after three seasons as head football coach at Bessemer City (NC), citing health concerns. He was recently named the 2024 Southern Piedmont Class 1A/2A Coach of the Year. / Photo Courtesy of Shane Short

Shane Short, who coached the Bessemer City (NC) Yellow Jackets’ football team over the past three seasons, announced his resignation from the program in an open letter Tuesday, effective immediately.

Recently named the 2024 Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Coach of the Year in North Carolina, Short cited health concerns as a primary reason for stepping away from the Yellow Jackets. 

“The decision has not come easily, but after much reflection and consultation with my family and medical care team, I feel it is the best choice for both my health and the future of the program,” Short said, as reported by The Gaston (N.C.) Gazette. “While I have tried to manage my health alongside my responsibilities, it has become clear I can no longer give the team the attention and energy it deserves.”

The Yellow Jackets appeared to be a team on the rise under Short, who guided the team to a 7-5 record and the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs this season. Short also led the program to three straight wins over rival Cherryville. 

In the three seasons before Short accepted the position in 2022, the Yellow Jackets claimed a combined six wins.

“When I took the role almost four years ago, I knew the challenge ahead,” Short said. “We inherited a program that was struggling, and together we have worked tirelessly to build something special.

“I am incredibly proud of how far this program has come — of the victories we’ve celebrated, the character we’ve instilled and the foundation we’ve laid for future successes. 

“The hard work, dedication and belief from every player, coach and supporter has been nothing short of remarkable. We have turned a corner, and I believe the program is in a stronger place than when we first arrived.”

