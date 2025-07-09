High School

Charlotte High School Football Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Providence Day defensive coordinator Damon Coiro faces felony charges after allegedly buying alcohol and making sexual comments to a 17-year-old student

Gary Adornato

Providence Day/X

Providence Day School’s football program is facing controversy following the arrest of a longtime assistant coach.

According to a report by Queen City News, 45-year-old Damon Coiro, who serves as defensive coordinator for the Providence Day Chargers, has been accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old student.

Alleged Relationship Spanned Several Months

Court documents show the student told detectives she had been in communication with Coiro since late 2023. During that time, Coiro allegedly made sexually suggestive comments, referenced her romantic relationships, and in June 2025, asked her to expose herself.

The student also said Coiro gave her a nickname based on an adult sex worker.

Alcohol Purchase and Admission to Police

In May 2025, the student alleges that Coiro bought her alcohol. When interviewed by detectives on June 30, Coiro admitted to:

  • • Purchasing alcohol for the student

• Asking to see photos of her breasts

• Making sexually explicit remarks

• Engaging in inappropriate conversations

Felony Charges Filed in Mecklenburg County

According to the report, Coiro was arrested and booked into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on July 7, charged with:

• Indecent liberties with a student

• Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Following his court appearance on July 8, his bond was increased from $10,000 to $75,000.

School Yet to Comment

Queen City News reports that Providence Day School has not issued a public statement regarding Coiro’s employment status or the ongoing investigation.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/North Carolina