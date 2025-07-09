Charlotte High School Football Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Student
Providence Day School’s football program is facing controversy following the arrest of a longtime assistant coach.
According to a report by Queen City News, 45-year-old Damon Coiro, who serves as defensive coordinator for the Providence Day Chargers, has been accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old student.
Alleged Relationship Spanned Several Months
Court documents show the student told detectives she had been in communication with Coiro since late 2023. During that time, Coiro allegedly made sexually suggestive comments, referenced her romantic relationships, and in June 2025, asked her to expose herself.
The student also said Coiro gave her a nickname based on an adult sex worker.
Alcohol Purchase and Admission to Police
In May 2025, the student alleges that Coiro bought her alcohol. When interviewed by detectives on June 30, Coiro admitted to:
- • Purchasing alcohol for the student
• Asking to see photos of her breasts
• Making sexually explicit remarks
• Engaging in inappropriate conversations
Felony Charges Filed in Mecklenburg County
According to the report, Coiro was arrested and booked into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on July 7, charged with:
• Indecent liberties with a student
• Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Following his court appearance on July 8, his bond was increased from $10,000 to $75,000.
School Yet to Comment
Queen City News reports that Providence Day School has not issued a public statement regarding Coiro’s employment status or the ongoing investigation.