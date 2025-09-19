Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Charlotte Metro, including ten games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No 3 Providence Day is hosting No 25 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. No 2 Cardinal Gibbons is also taking on No 15 Mallard Creek on Friday night.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
A.C. Reynolds vs Freedom
A.L. Brown vs Harding University
Albemarle vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Alexander Central vs South Iredell
Alleghany vs Ashe County
Andrew Jackson vs Lewisville
Ardrey Kell vs Chambers
Ashbrook vs South Point
Asheville School (Independent) vs Charlotte Country Day School
Ashe County vs Alleghany
Avery County vs Madison
Bandys vs Bunker Hill
Bessemer City vs Burns
Blacksburg vs Central
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs South Stanly
Buford vs Great Falls
Bunker Hill vs Bandys
Burns vs Bessemer City
Cardinal Gibbons vs Mallard Creek
Catawba Ridge vs Fort Mill
Central vs Blacksburg
Central Cabarrus vs Hickory Ridge
Chambers vs Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Catholic vs Weddington
Charlotte Country Day School vs Asheville School (Independent)
Charlotte Latin vs Christ School
Cherryville vs Shelby
Chester vs Union County
Chesterfield vs McBee
Christ School vs Charlotte Latin
Clover vs Rock Hill
Concord vs West Rowan
Corvian Community School vs Lake Norman Charter
Covenant Day vs Trinity Christian
Cox Mill vs Olympic
Cuthbertson vs Porter Ridge
David W. Butler vs Providence
Dillon vs Hartsville
Draughn vs R-S Central
Dreher vs York
East Burke vs Patton
East Forsyth vs Mooresville
East Gaston vs Lincolnton
East Lincoln vs North Lincoln
East Mecklenburg vs South Mecklenburg
East Rowan vs Jay M. Robinson
East Rutherford vs Hibriten
Erwin vs Watauga
Flora vs South Pointe
Foard vs Hickory
Forest Hills vs Hoke County
Forestview vs Kings Mountain
Fort Mill vs Catawba Ridge
Freedom vs A.C. Reynolds
Garinger vs Rocky River
Great Falls vs Buford
Harding University vs A.L. Brown
Harrells Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian
Hartsville vs Dillon
Hickory vs Foard
Hickory Grove Christian vs Harrells Christian Academy
Hickory Ridge vs Central Cabarrus
Highland Tech vs Stuart Cramer
Hibriten vs East Rutherford
Hoke County vs Forest Hills
Hopewell vs North Mecklenburg
Hough vs New Bern
Huss vs North Gaston
Independence vs Palisades
Indian Land vs Parkwood
Jay M. Robinson vs East Rowan
Jesse Carson vs Salisbury
Kings Mountain vs Forestview
Lake Norman vs Ronald Reagan
Lake Norman Charter vs Corvian Community School
Lamar vs North Central
Lewisville vs Andrew Jackson
Lincolnton vs East Gaston
Madison vs Avery County
Maiden vs Newton-Conover
Maiden vs West Iredell
Mallard Creek vs Cardinal Gibbons
Marvin Ridge vs Piedmont
McBee vs Chesterfield
Metrolina Christian Academy vs North Wake
Mooresville vs East Forsyth
Mount Airy vs St. Stephens
Mount Pleasant vs West Davidson
Mountain Island Charter vs North Stanly
Nation Ford vs Northwestern
New Bern vs Hough
Newton-Conover vs Maiden
North Central vs Lamar
North Gaston vs Huss
North Iredell vs Pine Lake Preparatory
North Lincoln vs East Lincoln
North Mecklenburg vs Hopewell
North Rowan vs Union Academy
North Stanly vs Mountain Island Charter
North Wake vs Metrolina Christian Academy
Northwestern vs Nation Ford
Northwest Cabarrus vs South Rowan
Olympic vs Cox Mill
Palisades vs Independence
Parkwood vs Indian Land
Patton vs East Burke
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs West Cabarrus
Piedmont vs Marvin Ridge
Pine Lake Preparatory vs North Iredell
Porter Ridge vs Cuthbertson
Providence vs David W. Butler
Providence Day vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
R-S Central vs Draughn
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs Providence Day
Richmond vs West Forsyth
River Bluff vs Cheraw
Rock Hill vs Clover
Rocky River vs Garinger
Ronald Reagan vs Lake Norman
Salisbury vs Jesse Carson
Shelby vs Cherryville
South Caldwell vs T.C. Roberson
South Iredell vs Alexander Central
South Mecklenburg vs East Mecklenburg
South Point vs Ashbrook
South Pointe vs Flora
South Rowan vs Northwest Cabarrus
South Stanly vs Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy
St. Stephens vs Mount Airy
Statesville vs West Stokes
Stuart Cramer vs Highland Tech
T.C. Roberson vs South Caldwell
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs Albemarle
Trinity Christian vs Covenant Day
Union Academy vs North Rowan
Union County vs Chester
Watauga vs Erwin
Weddington vs Charlotte Catholic
West Cabarrus vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
West Caldwell vs Chase
West Charlotte vs West Mecklenburg
West Davidson vs Mount Pleasant
West Forsyth vs Richmond
West Iredell vs Maiden
West Mecklenburg vs West Charlotte
West Rowan vs Concord
West Stokes vs Statesville
York vs Dreher
