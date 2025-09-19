High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 5 on September 19

Brady Twombly

Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10.
Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 75 games scheduled for Friday, September 19 in the Charlotte Metro, including ten games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No 3 Providence Day is hosting No 25 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. No 2 Cardinal Gibbons is also taking on No 15 Mallard Creek on Friday night.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

A.C. Reynolds vs Freedom

A.L. Brown vs Harding University

Albemarle vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Alexander Central vs South Iredell

Alleghany vs Ashe County

Andrew Jackson vs Lewisville

Ardrey Kell vs Chambers

Ashbrook vs South Point

Asheville School (Independent) vs Charlotte Country Day School

Ashe County vs Alleghany

Avery County vs Madison

Bandys vs Bunker Hill

Bessemer City vs Burns

Blacksburg vs Central

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs South Stanly

Buford vs Great Falls

Bunker Hill vs Bandys

Burns vs Bessemer City

Cardinal Gibbons vs Mallard Creek

Catawba Ridge vs Fort Mill

Central vs Blacksburg

Central Cabarrus vs Hickory Ridge

Chambers vs Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic vs Weddington

Charlotte Country Day School vs Asheville School (Independent)

Charlotte Latin vs Christ School

Cherryville vs Shelby

Chester vs Union County

Chesterfield vs McBee

Christ School vs Charlotte Latin

Clover vs Rock Hill

Concord vs West Rowan

Corvian Community School vs Lake Norman Charter

Covenant Day vs Trinity Christian

Cox Mill vs Olympic

Cuthbertson vs Porter Ridge

David W. Butler vs Providence

Dillon vs Hartsville

Draughn vs R-S Central

Dreher vs York

East Burke vs Patton

East Forsyth vs Mooresville

East Gaston vs Lincolnton

East Lincoln vs North Lincoln

East Mecklenburg vs South Mecklenburg

East Rowan vs Jay M. Robinson

East Rutherford vs Hibriten

Erwin vs Watauga

Flora vs South Pointe

Foard vs Hickory

Forest Hills vs Hoke County

Forestview vs Kings Mountain

Fort Mill vs Catawba Ridge

Freedom vs A.C. Reynolds

Garinger vs Rocky River

Great Falls vs Buford

Harding University vs A.L. Brown

Harrells Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian

Hartsville vs Dillon

Hickory vs Foard

Hickory Grove Christian vs Harrells Christian Academy

Hickory Ridge vs Central Cabarrus

Highland Tech vs Stuart Cramer

Hibriten vs East Rutherford

Hoke County vs Forest Hills

Hopewell vs North Mecklenburg

Hough vs New Bern

Huss vs North Gaston

Independence vs Palisades

Indian Land vs Parkwood

Jay M. Robinson vs East Rowan

Jesse Carson vs Salisbury

Kings Mountain vs Forestview

Lake Norman vs Ronald Reagan

Lake Norman Charter vs Corvian Community School

Lamar vs North Central

Lewisville vs Andrew Jackson

Lincolnton vs East Gaston

Madison vs Avery County

Maiden vs Newton-Conover

Maiden vs West Iredell

Mallard Creek vs Cardinal Gibbons

Marvin Ridge vs Piedmont

McBee vs Chesterfield

Metrolina Christian Academy vs North Wake

Mooresville vs East Forsyth

Mount Airy vs St. Stephens

Mount Pleasant vs West Davidson

Mountain Island Charter vs North Stanly

Nation Ford vs Northwestern

New Bern vs Hough

Newton-Conover vs Maiden

North Central vs Lamar

North Gaston vs Huss

North Iredell vs Pine Lake Preparatory

North Lincoln vs East Lincoln

North Mecklenburg vs Hopewell

North Rowan vs Union Academy

North Stanly vs Mountain Island Charter

North Wake vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Northwestern vs Nation Ford

Northwest Cabarrus vs South Rowan

Olympic vs Cox Mill

Palisades vs Independence

Parkwood vs Indian Land

Patton vs East Burke

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs West Cabarrus

Piedmont vs Marvin Ridge

Pine Lake Preparatory vs North Iredell

Porter Ridge vs Cuthbertson

Providence vs David W. Butler

Providence Day vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

R-S Central vs Draughn

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs Providence Day

Richmond vs West Forsyth

River Bluff vs Cheraw

Rock Hill vs Clover

Rocky River vs Garinger

Ronald Reagan vs Lake Norman

Salisbury vs Jesse Carson

Shelby vs Cherryville

South Caldwell vs T.C. Roberson

South Iredell vs Alexander Central

South Mecklenburg vs East Mecklenburg

South Point vs Ashbrook

South Pointe vs Flora

South Rowan vs Northwest Cabarrus

South Stanly vs Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy

St. Stephens vs Mount Airy

Statesville vs West Stokes

Stuart Cramer vs Highland Tech

T.C. Roberson vs South Caldwell

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs Albemarle

Trinity Christian vs Covenant Day

Union Academy vs North Rowan

Union County vs Chester

Watauga vs Erwin

Weddington vs Charlotte Catholic

West Cabarrus vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

West Caldwell vs Chase

West Charlotte vs West Mecklenburg

West Davidson vs Mount Pleasant

West Forsyth vs Richmond

West Iredell vs Maiden

West Mecklenburg vs West Charlotte

West Rowan vs Concord

West Stokes vs Statesville

York vs Dreher

