Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 62 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Charlotte Metro, including ten games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 23 Charlotte Christian is traveling to No. 11 Mallard Creek as well as No. 6 Weddington hosting Sun Valley.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
A.L. Brown vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Albemarle vs Mountain Island Charter
Andrew Jackson vs Fairfield Central
Anson vs Pender
Ashbrook vs North Gaston
Asheville vs Watauga
Asheville Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian
Ashe County vs Elkin
Avery County vs Charles D. Owen
Ballantyne Ridge vs East Mecklenburg
Bandys vs Newton-Conover
Bessemer City vs East Gaston
Blacksburg vs Broome
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs North Rowan
Buford vs North Central
Bunker Hill vs East Lincoln
Burns vs West Lincoln
Cannon vs Providence Day
Catawba Ridge vs Northwestern
Central vs Cheraw
Central Cabarrus vs Olympic
Chambers vs David W. Butler
Charlotte Catholic vs Porter Ridge
Charlotte Christian vs Ravenscroft
Charlotte Latin vs Langtree Charter Academy
Charlotte Latin vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Chester vs Keenan
Christ the King vs Community School of Davidson
Clover vs Fort Mill
Concord vs South Rowan
Covenant Day vs Harrells Christian Academy
Cox Mill vs Harding University
Crest vs Forestview
Cuthbertson vs Piedmont
Draughn vs Patton
East Burke vs Hibriten
East Rowan vs Northwest Cabarrus
East Rutherford vs West Caldwell
Eastern Randolph vs West Stanly
Flora vs York
Foard vs Maiden
Forest Hills vs Parkwood
Hartsville vs Wilson
Hickory vs North Lincoln
Hickory Ridge vs West Cabarrus
Highland Tech vs Lincolnton
Hopewell vs South Mecklenburg
Hough vs West Mecklenburg
Huss vs South Point
Indian Land vs Rock Hill
Jay M. Robinson vs Salisbury
Jesse Carson vs West Rowan
Lake Norman Charter vs Pine Lake Preparatory
Lancaster vs Richland Northeast
Lumberton vs Monroe
Mallard Creek vs West Charlotte
Metrolina Christian Academy vs North Raleigh Christian Academy
North Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Providence vs Rocky River
Shelby vs Stuart Cramer
South Stanly vs Union Academy
Sun Valley vs Weddington
