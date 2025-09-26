High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 6 on September 26

Brady Twombly

Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10.
Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 62 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Charlotte Metro, including ten games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 23 Charlotte Christian is traveling to No. 11 Mallard Creek as well as No. 6 Weddington hosting Sun Valley.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

Here are the 62 unique matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:

A.L. Brown vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Albemarle vs Mountain Island Charter

Andrew Jackson vs Fairfield Central

Anson vs Pender

Ashbrook vs North Gaston

Asheville vs Watauga

Asheville Christian Academy vs Hickory Grove Christian

Ashe County vs Elkin

Avery County vs Charles D. Owen

Ballantyne Ridge vs East Mecklenburg

Bandys vs Newton-Conover

Bessemer City vs East Gaston

Blacksburg vs Broome

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs North Rowan

Buford vs North Central

Bunker Hill vs East Lincoln

Burns vs West Lincoln

Cannon vs Providence Day

Catawba Ridge vs Northwestern

Central vs Cheraw

Central Cabarrus vs Olympic

Chambers vs David W. Butler

Charles D. Owen vs Avery County

Charlotte Catholic vs Porter Ridge

Charlotte Christian vs Ravenscroft

Charlotte Latin vs Langtree Charter Academy

Charlotte Latin vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Cheraw vs Central

Chester vs Keenan

Christ the King vs Community School of Davidson

Clover vs Fort Mill

Concord vs South Rowan

Covenant Day vs Harrells Christian Academy

Cox Mill vs Harding University

Crest vs Forestview

Cuthbertson vs Piedmont

David W. Butler vs Chambers

Draughn vs Patton

East Burke vs Hibriten

East Gaston vs Bessemer City

East Lincoln vs Bunker Hill

East Mecklenburg vs Ballantyne Ridge

East Rowan vs Northwest Cabarrus

East Rutherford vs West Caldwell

Eastern Randolph vs West Stanly

Elkin vs Ashe County

Flora vs York

Foard vs Maiden

Forest Hills vs Parkwood

Forestview vs Crest

Harding University vs Cox Mill

Harrells Christian Academy vs Covenant Day

Hartsville vs Wilson

Hickory vs North Lincoln

Hickory Grove Christian vs Asheville Christian Academy

Hickory Ridge vs West Cabarrus

Highland Tech vs Lincolnton

Hibriten vs East Burke

Hopewell vs South Mecklenburg

Hough vs West Mecklenburg

Huss vs South Point

Indian Land vs Rock Hill

Jay M. Robinson vs Salisbury

Jesse Carson vs West Rowan

Lake Norman Charter vs Pine Lake Preparatory

Lancaster vs Richland Northeast

Lincolnton vs Highland Tech

Lumberton vs Monroe

Maiden vs Foard

Mallard Creek vs West Charlotte

Metrolina Christian Academy vs North Raleigh Christian Academy

Mountain Island Charter vs Albemarle

Newton-Conover vs Bandys

North Gaston vs Ashbrook

North Lincoln vs Hickory

North Rowan vs Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy

North Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Northwest Cabarrus vs East Rowan

Northwestern vs Catawba Ridge

Parkwood vs Forest Hills

Patton vs Draughn

Pender vs Anson

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs A.L. Brown

Piedmont vs Cuthbertson

Pine Lake Preparatory vs Lake Norman Charter

Porter Ridge vs Charlotte Catholic

Providence vs Rocky River

Providence Day vs Cannon

Ravenscroft vs Charlotte Christian

Rock Hill vs Indian Land

Rocky River vs Providence

Salisbury vs Jay M. Robinson

Shelby vs Stuart Cramer

South Mecklenburg vs Hopewell

South Point vs Huss

South Rowan vs Concord

South Stanly vs Union Academy

Sun Valley vs Weddington

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs North Stanly

Union Academy vs South Stanly

Watauga vs Asheville

Weddington vs Sun Valley

West Caldwell vs East Rutherford

West Cabarrus vs Hickory Ridge

West Lincoln vs Burns

West Mecklenburg vs Hough

West Rowan vs Jesse Carson

West Stanly vs Eastern Randolph

Wilson vs Hartsville

York vs Flora

