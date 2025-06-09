Cherokee Braves Set 2025 Football Schedule, Move to 2-A in NCHSAA Realignment
Cherokee has set its 2025 football schedule as the Braves take a different path due to the most recent NCHSAA realignment in North Carolina.
The NCHSAA doubled the number of classifications from four to eight. As a result, Cherokee is moving up from 1-A to 2-A. The Braves are coming off a 7-5 season that saw them reach the second round of the state playoffs.
Realignment also means Cherokee is now part of a split 1-A/2-A super conference that has 12 schools. Joining the Braves will be Andrews (1-A), Blue Ridge Early College (1-A), Highlands (1-A), Hiwassee Dam (1-A), Nantahala (1-A), Robbinsville (1-A), Rosman (1-A), Summit Charter (1-A), Tri-County Early College (1-A), Hayesville (2-A), Murphy (2-A) and Swain County (2-A). Hiwassee Dam, Nantahala, Summit Charter, Blue Ridge Early College, Tri-County Early College and Highlands don’t have football teams.
Murphy, Robbinsville, Hayesville, Andrews, and Swain County were all in the Smoky Mountain 1-A Conference the last four years, so it will be the same conference for football going forward other than the split classifications.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – North Buncombe
Aug. 29 – Tuscola
Sept. 5 – at Choctaw Central (Mississippi)
Sept. 12 – at Enka
Sept. 19 – Rosman
Sept. 26 – Murphy
Oct. 3 – at Hayesville
Oct. 17 – at Swain County
Oct. 24 – at Andrews
Oct. 31 - Robbinsville