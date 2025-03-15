Christ School star Zymicah Wilkins named Mr. Basketball in North Carolina
Christ School star Zymicah Wilkins, who has led the Greenies to consecutive state championships, was named Mr. Basketball in North Carolina.
The 6-foot-9 senior has signed with North Carolina State and is considered a four-star recruit. Wilkins is ranked No. 120 in the nation by 247Sports. He had offers from 23 colleges.
Wilkins averaged 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals for the Greenies in his final prep season. Wilkins was the Greenies’ leading scorer. In the NCISAA state championship game against Carmel Christian, Wilkins had 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.
The Greenies (28-3) are nationally ranked and the only North Carolina team they lost to was NCHSAA 4-A power Chambers.
Mr. Basketball is chosen by the Charlotte Observer.
Wilkins began his prep career at Rutherfordton-Spindale Central, where he quickly developed into a top recruit.
In his freshman year, Wilkins averaged 15.5 points per game. Those numbers jumped dramatically in his sophomore year as Wilkins averaged 28.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals for the Hilltoppers.
Wilkins transferred to Christ School, a boarding school near Asheville, for his junior season. Wilkins averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.
