Davidson Day (North Carolina) Picks Up a 6-10 Power Forward Transfer
Another day and we have another high profile high school basketball transfer to report.
Cody Peck, a four-star, 6-10 power forward, has announced he is transferring from Florida's IMG Academy to Davidson Day, in his home state of North Carolina. Peck made the announcement on social media, Monday night. This is his third move in as many years.
Peck spent just one season at IMG after playing his first two high school seasons at Carmel Christian in Matthews, North Carolina.
Peck helped IMG Academy pick up marquee wins over Dynamic Prep, Montverde Academy, and Oak Hill Academy during the 2024-2025 season where the Ascenders finished with a 20-8 record and reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament where their season came to an end against Wasatch Academy in April.
Peck is rated as the No. 49 player in the nation and the No. 9 ranked power forward in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He currently has 15 offers from schools such as Appalachian State, Charlotte, Clemson, Creighton, Dayton, Georgetown, LSU, NC State, and several others.
Peck will be teammates with four-star center William Stevens as they will look to become the leaders of the program where Davidson Day finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-13 record and reached the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) Class 3A semifinals before having their season come to an end against Greensboro Day School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.