Bullis Track Adds Another IMG Academy Transfer

Teenage sprint standout Gideon Newton leaves IMG Academy to join fellow Alabama native Michael Swanson at Bullis, strengthening one of the nation’s most loaded track programs

Brandy Simms

Gideon Newton becomes the second high-profile sprinter to depart IMG Academy and transfer to Bullis Academy in Maryland. / Runnsphere

The IMG Academy’s loss is the Bullis School’s gain, again. 

A Major Transfer Shakes Up the National Track Scene

Gideon Newton, a teenage track and field phenom at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced on social media December 29, that he would be transferring to the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. 

“Gratitude is the only word to express what I feel,” Newton said in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to IMG Academy for everything. Even though I wasn’t there long, I’ve learned so much, made some lifelong bonds, and grew into the person I am today.” 

From IMG to Maryland: Newton’s Next Chapter

Newton’s transfer to the Bullis School comes just days after his IMG Academy teammate Michael Swanson announced on social media his transfer to the Maryland private school. 

Newton, a high school sophomore, transferred to IMG Academy in 2025 to join Swanson. The teenage phenom is now following Swanson to Maryland where they will join Coach Joe Lee’s elite track and field program at the Bullis School. 

Elite Speed at a Young Age

Newton’s personal bests include a 400m dash time of 48.26 seconds, a feat accomplished at the Penn Relays on June 21, 2025 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Newton also excels in various sprint events including the 100m and 200m dashes. In August 2023, at just 13 years old, Newton earned the 200m AAU title with a time of 22.48 seconds. 

Newton and Swanson are both Alabama natives who should help take the Bullis track and field program to greener pastures on a national level. 

As high school freshmen, Newton and Swanson competed against each other in the 100m and the 400m at the New Balance Nationals. They both finished with an identical 10.92 in the100m event but Swanson had a slightly faster 400m time. Newton clocked a 48.26 400m time compared to Swanson’s time of 47.64. 

“I believe it is time for a new chapter and a new journey at Bullis, where I’m excited to continue pushing myself and pursuing my goals,” said Swanson. 

Bullis Adds Even More Firepower

Newton and Swanson will join a Bullis squad that already features Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson and standout junior sprinter Cameron Homer. The four talented high school student-athletes will likely compete together in the 4x400m relay team at the 2026 Penn Relays. 

A Potential Penn Relays Powerhouse

The Bullis track and field program is loaded with talented performers including freshman national record holder Mya Arrendell and 55m hurdler Kassidy Hopkins, a senior who recently recorded her personal best time of 7.60 seconds at the Jim Mitchell Invitational in New York City. 

