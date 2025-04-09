Elkin sets 2025 football schedule
Big changes are coming for Elkin football in 2025.
The Buckin’ Elks are now in a split 2-A/3-A/4-A conference after the latest NCHAA realignment, which doubled the number of classifications from four to eight.
Elkin was 2-9 last season as a 1-A school. The Buckin’ Elks are now 2-A.
Joining them in the new conference are Ashe County (4-A), Wilkes Central (4-A), Alleghany (2-A), East Wilkes (2-A), Starmount (2-A), West Wilkes (3-A) and North Wilkes (3-A). East Wilkes, Alleghany and Starmount were in the same conference with Elkin the past four years. Elkin played North Wilkes and West Wilkes in nonconference games last year.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – Surry Central
Aug. 29 – North Stokes
Sept. 12 – Forbush
Sept. 19 – at Starmount
Sept. 26 – Ashe County
Oct. 3 – at Wilkes Central
Oct. 10 – at North Wilkes
Oct. 17 – at West Wilkes
Oct. 24 – East Wilkes
Oct. 31 -at Alleghany
