From Charlotte, North Carolina To Super Bowl LX For QB-Center Combo
Two former North Carolina high school football standouts have helped the New England Patriots get back to the Super Bowl.
Starting quarterback Drake Maye and his center, Garrett Bradbury, both played at Charlotte, North Carolina high schools as preps. Now, they will lead the Patriots into Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 against the Seattle Seahawks after winning the AFC Championship on Sunday.
Drake Maye Was An All-American At Myers Park In High School
Maye attended Myers Park High School, where he was named The Charlotte Observer’s 2019 male athlete of the year after throwing for a school-record 3,512 yards and 50 touchdowns. In a senior-shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maye earned All-American honors, committing to Alabama before flipping to North Carolina.
Along with dominating on the football field in high school for Myers Park, Maye also played basketball. He was named the ACC player of the year and a two-time all-ACC selection before being drafted with the third overall pick by New England in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye started 12 games and played in 13 in 2024, throwing for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He became an MVP candidate this year under new head coach Mike Vrabel, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to a 14-3 record.
Garrett Bradbury Earned All-American Honors At North Carolina State
Bradbury attended Charlotte Christian High School, where he played tight end and along the defensive line, coming to North Carolina State. He moved to the offensive line and won the 2018 Rimington Trophy and was a consensus All-American after not allowing a quarterback sack the entire season.
Drafted 18th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bradbury started all 18 games this year, including two playoff games, as a rookie. He remained a staple in the trenches for the Vikings before being released in 2025.
The Patriots grabbed Bradbury, inking him to a two-year contract with up to $12 million tihs past March.