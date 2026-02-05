From High School Underdog to Pro: D’Shun Edwards Waited, Prayed — Then Heard His Name Called Third Overall
By the time D’Shun Edwards slowly entered the dimly lit private back dining room at Feinstein’s in the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana on Sunday night, the classy restaurant was already buzzing with energy about the evening’s annual Combine Draft held by The Basketball League.
A Long Night, a Short Wait — and a Life-Changing Call
Side conversations about teams swapping picks were bantered about over clinking forks and full buffet dinner plates as the whirlwind weekend drew to a close. All of the team owner and staff meetings were finished. The referees workshop conducted by longtime NBA officials Ronnie Nunn and Don Vaden was in the books. It was all worth it. Two days of interviewing, evaluating, and watching nearly 200 former high school players, college hoopers, and other aspiring pros from around the country hit the courts at UNRNKD Hoops in Speedway, Indiana had come and gone.
Would a players’ old hopes of showcasing their skills and being drafted live on TBL TV by one of the 38 TBL teams from the United States and Canada become their new reality?
Delicious food. A glass of wine or two. Beautiful people talking about the business of basketball. Men in suites. Women wearing knee-high black boots. The stage was set. D’Shun quickly grabbed a small plate of appetizers and took a seat in the back of the room at a long wooden bar. Only a handful of potential draft picks were invited to attend the exclusive event that night and the kid from Tarboro High School and North Edgecombe High School in North Carolina was one of them.
Thirteen Combines, One Breakthrough Moment
After a competitive two-day combine and everywhere he’s been, he showed up with an appetite. Some things never change. The TBL Combine had been the 13 combine and camp D’Shun’s taken part in over a matter of months as he pursues his own professional hoop dreams. By the time he cleaned his plate, the draft was underway with both the Columbus Wizards and the Little Rock Lightning making the first and second overall picks announced by TBL Commissioner, Carlnel Wiley. Always eager to eat after the miles he’s racked up of late, D’Shun contemplated grabbing a slice of cheesecake for dessert but opted to wait to see if his name might be chosen next by the Jacksonville 95ers, who owned the number three pick of the draft.
Two minutes can feel like a lifetime when you are waiting for your future to be determined. He sat there hungry. He prayed patiently And then it happened.
“Hearing my name called was validation for every sacrifice, every setback, and every moment when I had to bet on myself,” Edwards told High School on SI when asked what it meant to be the third pick in the 2026 TBL Combine Draft.
“Growing up as a child we think the only way we can get drafted is if we’re going to the NBA, but the TBL provides that same experience which is amazing. Competing against over 200 players and being selected, that high reminded me that hard work doesn't go unnoticed.”
Third Overall Pick and a Fresh Start in Jacksonville
Led by the dapper and much-accomplished former head coach turned team owner and president, Kevin Waters, the Jacksonville 95ers selected the 6’5 guard out of Edward Waters University with the third pick as teams begin to shape their rosters for the start of training camp and the upcoming 2026 season. This year marks the eighth year for the league and the third season for the 95ers after Waters became the first African American to own a professional sports team in Jacksonville back in 2023. Along with being drafted by the 95ers and into TBL, Edwards also received an NIL deal with Lavar Ball’s Big Baller Brand, who was announced at TBL’s recent annual owners meeting as the new apparel and jersey partner for the third biggest professional basketball league in North America behind the National Basketball League and the NBA G-League.
After having his name called in the draft, D’Shun was whisked away to conduct media photos and interviews while receiving a deserved round of applause from the entire restaurant after making the jump from high school basketball, to college, and into the pros with The Basketball League. Moments later he returned to his seat at the back of the room at the long wooden bar. He looked different already. D’Shun Edwards was officially a pro now. He had a smile on his face and a slice of cheesecake on his plate.
He was ready to keep eating.
Can you share about your time playing high school basketball in North Carolina? What was that time like for you? And how did it prepare you for life after high school?
I was born in Tarboro, North Carolina – the Hoop State – but before attending North Edgecombe High School I aspired to play in the NFL from my childhood years up until my sophomore year of high school at Tarboro High School. Before I decided to take on basketball, I tried out for the middle school team in 7th & 8th grade and didn't make the team but my friends did. Of course I felt like I was counted out. Although I played football I still wanted to be with my friends on the basketball court. My freshman year I ended up breaking my left playing football. My wrist healed up before basketball tryouts but I still needed a brace. I tried out but I didn’t make the team again. My mind was made up right then: I needed to put the work in and that’s what I did. By the time my sophomore year came around, I finished playing football and was a conference champion.I tried out for the JV basketball team and finally made the squad. I felt a sense of accomplishment for the first time in my life after overcoming adversity. During my sophomore basketball season at Tarboro High I had solid stats, which made me want to take my game a step further and actually start training myself daily to improve my game and prepare for the next basketball season. That led to me falling out of love for the game of football and starting to pursue basketball full time. Some people call it the story of a late bloomer considering I started playing basketball my junior year of high school. I didn’t start out as early as everyone else did.
I began playing high school basketball at North Edgecombe in my junior and senior years from 2018 to 2020. I chose to transfer 12 minutes down the road to another school so that I could start during my last two years of high school and obtain more reps in basketball, which all worked out. As a young adult I had to keep myself motivated because I received hate and bad talk from the people I called “friends” when I decided to transfer schools.It was a defining time in my life. It wasn't just about basketball. It was about me learning structure, discipline, and accountability. I was taught to take pride in preparation, to work hard even when nobody was watching, and to represent something bigger than ourselves every time that we stepped onto the court. The environment I grew up in prepared me for life after high school by teaching me resilience, consistency, and how to fight through adversity. The lessons I learned there carried over into college, work, and ultimately my professional journey.
Is that when you really fell in love with basketball?
Yes, that's when basketball truly became more than just a game for me. I realized how much the sport of basketball could push me, challenge me, and shape me into who I was becoming. The grind of practices, the pressure of games, and the bond with teammates made me fall in love with the process, not just the results.
Who did you lean on for inspiration or support when growing up in Tarboro, North Carolina?
Growing up in the small town of Tarboro there are roughly about 9,000-12,000 people within the town. I leaned heavily on my family. My grandmother was my biggest motivator. Just seeing her wake up each and every single morning at 5:00 am to work on her fitness goals physically and mentally rubbed off on me. My family believed in me before I fully believed in myself. My football coaches kept me focused and disciplined while my family provided constant encouragement and support. Seeing people from my hometown work hard and not seeing the results they wanted because of the obstacles inspired me to keep pushing towards goals. Tarboro produced a lot of professional NFL athletes: Todd Gurley (Rams), Tyquan Lewis (Colts), Shaun Draughn (49ers), and the list goes on. So I made it my goal to become the first NBA and high-level professional basketball player to come out of Tarboro, North Carolina (besides Montrezl Harrell, but he wasn’t born in Tarboro).
After high school you attended and played basketball at the community college level before finishing up at Edward Waters University, where you made the Dean’s list (twice) and graduated Cum Laude. What was the key to you being able to balance life as a student-athlete, both on and off of the court?
And I had to walk-on for collegiate basketball and track and field. The key was time management and sacrifice. I learned early that success off of the court was just as important as success on it. During my senior year of college I was going to basketball practice at 5:30 am and then would go to my caregiver job with Anne Wilson Homecare. Next was track weights, then track practice, and then my homework was taken care of at night. So that meant staying organized, holding myself accountable, and understanding that every choice mattered.
Balancing academics and basketball wasn't easy, but it taught me discipline and maturity that I still rely on today. I had to manage my 24 hours the right way because being a walk-on athlete in basketball and track with no NIL deal, I have to find time to make money so I can eat and live comfortably 7 hours from home. I am proud of myself because I managed sports and got a bachelor's and master's degree, along with working jobs.
How has your schedule been since going from high school basketball, to college basketball, and now pursuing your pro career?
Back in November, I was working in management with Enterprise Mobility which was my first career job after graduating college. I ran out of paid time off days from continuously going to different combines and tryouts from May 2025 to November 2025. Then I attended the Basketball Super League in Canada (BSL). I did exceptionally well, but I did not get drafted. There were five teams in the BSL at the Combine, which led to the draft having five picks per round. One day after the draft, I received a call from Windsor Express and spoke to the head coach who invited me to an open gym along with other athletes to potentially get a training camp spot. I played well in the open gym workouts but I didn’t receive notice about the training camp roster. I had to fly back home with no job. I was job searching, pushing my resume, and searching for companies that are hiring employees with their master's degree. I applied for a Cellular Sales phone company, got hired, and continued to stay on my basketball grind until the TBL Combine took place in Indianapolis.
My job was very supportive of me following my dreams. When I first got the job, my co-workers were asking me if I planned on getting drafted to a league somewhere before I even told them I played basketball in college. It's almost like they knew I wouldn't be there long. It's funny now that I think about it. They spoke it into existence along with me. I tried coming back to Enterprise after the BSL Combine, but the policy was that I had to wait one year before re-applying. I didn't feel some type of way because I know everything happens for a great reason.
What will you remember the most about your brief time in Canada and the BSL?
What I'll remember most is the level of professionalism and competition. Being in that environment showed me that I have to stay hungry. I have to have pace, physicality, and attention to detail. Even though my time there was brief, it gave me clarity and confidence. It showed me that I belonged and that with continued work, I could compete with anyone. From an American’s perspective the country is beautiful, the buildings are always lit up, and you can see downtown Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario at the same time from either city.
How did that prepare you mentally and physically for the two-day TBL Combine in Indianapolis and the draft process?
Canada and my past experiences with different combines and tryouts prepared me in every way.The TBL Combine was my 13th “opportunity” from April 2025 to January 2026 to perform in in front of professional coaches and organizations. Mentally, I learned how to stay locked in, adapt quickly, and perform under pressure. Physically, it pushed me to elevate my conditioning, strength, and overall approach to the game. By the time I arrived in Indianapolis, I felt ready, not just to participate, but to compete and stand out.
What did it mean to you to hear your name selected as the third overall pick in the TBL Combine Draft among the other 200 players that competed?
Hearing my name called as the third overall pick was surreal. It was like a dream come true because growing up as a child we think the only way we can get drafted is if we’re going to the NBA, but the TBL provides that same experience which is amazing. Hearing my name called was validation for every sacrifice, every setback, and every moment when I had to bet on myself. Competing against over 200 players and being selected that high reminded me that hard work doesn't go unnoticed. It was a proud moment for me, my family, and everyone who supported me along the way. All of my college career I’ve been an underdog. Without those moments, I don’t think I'd have become the man and basketball player that I am today. From being an underdog in high school and college to being the third overall pick in the TBL Combine Draft along with getting my first NIL deal with the Big Baller Brand, it’s like a dream come true. That’s truly thanks to the Lord above.
How many calls and texts have you been receiving since the news that you were drafted?
My phone has definitely been busy. I've received an overwhelming amount of calls and texts from organizations, family, friends, coaches, and people from my hometown. The support has meant everything to me and reminded me that this journey is bigger than just myself.
What’s your one word of advice for other guys looking to make that long jump from high school basketball to the pros?
Persistence.