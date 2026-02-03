Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 2, 2026
As the first half of league play wraps up around the state, we had two results that shook up the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings.
In a clash of two top 10 teams, No. 4 Springfield won the first of two Midwestern League clashes with Crater 73-52, dropping the Comets to No. 9 this week.
Meanwhile, No. 2 West Linn romped to a 90-47 victory over Oregon City, knocking the Pioneers down to No. 18 this week.
Now, the Lions close out the first half of Three Rivers League play with a highly anticipated matchup with No. 1 Tualatin. Another key league matchup sees Metro League unbeatens No. 10 Southridge and No. 15 Jesuit square off for the first time.
1. Tualatin (16-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves tuned up for Tuesday’s showdown with West Linn to close out the first half of Three Rivers League play by crushing Century and St. Mary’s Academy.
2. West Linn (15-1)
Last week: 2
The Lions rolled over Oregon City in their first big test of Three Rivers League play. After playing Tualatin, they’ll step out of conference to host Springfield.
3. South Medford (15-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers won by 38 at Roseburg in their only game of the week.
4. Springfield (17-1)
Last week: 6
Round 1 of the Millers’ Midwestern League matchups with Crater went to Springfield, which won by 21 at home to close out the first half of league play.
5. Benson (14-2)
Last week: 4
Chalk up two more wins for the Astros, who stepped out of PIL play to beat Mountainside before routing North Portland rival Roosevelt to close out the first half of their league slate.
6. Redmond (16-1)
Last week: 7
The Panthers blasted Bend by 40 and Mountain View by 48 to tighten their grip atop the Intermountain Conference standings.
7. West Albany (12-4)
Last week: 8
The Bulldogs brushed aside Central and Dallas to remain unbeaten in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
8. South Albany (13-3)
Last week: 9
The RedHawks posted comfortable wins at Corvallis and Lebanon to keep pace with their crosstown rivals in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
9. Crater (14-4)
Last week: 5
The Comets will look to rebound from their 21-point loss at Springfield against Ashland and North Eugene this week.
10. Southridge (11-6)
Last week: 10
The Skyhawks won at Sunset and Mountainside to set up a showdown with Jesuit on Tuesday for first place in the Metro League at stake.
11. South Salem (15-2)
Last week: 11
The Saxons beat Lakeridge and Sprague with a second Central Valley Conference matchup with West Salem looming.
12. Vale (19-1)
Last week: 12
The Vikings have now won 14 in a row after beating Burns and Nyssa in Eastern Oregon League play.
13. Sherwood (15-3)
Last week: 13
The Bowmen beat West Salem by 12 after closing out the first half of Pacific Conference play by routing Highway 99W rival Newberg.
14. Amity (18-2)
Last week: 14
Two more running-clock victories in PacWest Conference play over Salem Academy and Blanchet Catholic upped the Warriors’ win streak to 11.
15. Jesuit (12-5)
Last week: 15
The Crusaders have won four in a row heading into Tuesday’s road game at fellow Metro League unbeaten Southridge.
16. Nelson (11-6)
Last week: 17
The Hawks cruised to Mt. Hood Conference victories over David Douglas and Central Catholic.
17. Baker (16-4)
Last week: 18
The Bulldogs won their only game of the week in convincing fashion over Ontario.
18. Oregon City (12-5)
Last week: 16
The Pioneers couldn’t hang with West Linn but solidified their hold on third place in the Three Rivers League by beating Lake Oswego.
19. Clackamas (13-3)
Last week: 19
The Cavaliers bounced back from their loss to Nelson by rolling to wins over Sandy and Gresham.
20. Wilsonville (12-3)
Last week: 20
The Wildcats blasted La Salle Prep by 35 to run their winning streak to 11 in closing out the first half of Northwest Oregon Conference play.
21. Sheldon (15-3)
Last week: 21
The Irish breezed to Southwest Conference wins over South Eugene and North Medford as a rematch with South Medford looms Friday night.
22. Stayton (13-3)
Last week: 23
The Eagles knocked off Philomath 45-37 at home for a key Oregon West Conference win.
23. Seaside (13-3)
Last week: 22
The Seagulls remained unbeaten in Cowapa League play by defeating Clatsop Clash rival Astoria.
24. North Bend (15-3)
Last week: 24
The Bulldogs won by 19 at Junction City in their only game of the week.
25. Barlow (11-6)
Last week: Not ranked
Wins over Central Catholic and Sandy left the Bruins in third place in the Mt. Hood Conference with a home rematch with Clackamas coming up Friday.
Dropped Out
No. 25 La Salle Prep
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Bend
Henley
Marist Catholic
Regis
Silverton
Taft
Valley Catholic
West Salem
Weston-McEwen