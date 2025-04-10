High School

Garinger sets 2025 football schedule

Wildcats will open the season Aug. 22 against Winston-Salem Prep

Mike Duprez

Garinger has sets its 2025 football schedule, and the Wildcats will be seeking their first victory since 2021.

The Wildcats became an 8-A school when the latest NCHSAA realignment expanded the number of classifications from four to eight. They are in a split 7-A/8-A conference with Hopewell (7-A), West Mecklenburg (7-A), Hough (8-A), Myers Park (8-A) and South Mecklenburg (8-A).

With a more reasonable nonconference schedule, the Wildcats will have the opportunity to end the program’s 37-game losing streak.

Here is the 2025 schedule. Home and away dates are not yet available.

Aug. 22 – Winston-Salem Prep

Aug. 29 – Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 5 – East Mecklenburg

Sept. 12 – Ballantyne Ridge

Sept. 19 – Rocky River

Oct. 3 – Myers Park

Oct. 10 – Hough

Oct. 17 – Hopewell 

Oct. 24 – South Mecklenburg

Oct. 31 – West Mecklenburg

