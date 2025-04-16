Hough sets 2025 football schedule; Huskies open with South Carolina power South Pointe in Keep Pounding Classic
Hough has released its 2025 football schedule, and the Huskies will open with South Carolina power South Pointe of Rock Hill in the first game of the Carolina Panthers' Keep Pounding Classic.
The Huskies are coming off a 12-2 season in which they reached the fourth round of the 4-A state playoffs before falling 35-28 to eventual champion Grimsley.
Since the NCHSAA realignment doubled the number of classifications from four to eight beginning with the 2025-26 school year, Hough got moved to 8-A.
The Huskies will be in a split 7-A/8-A conference with Garinger (8-A), Myers Park (8-A), South Mecklenburg (8-A), Hopewell (7-A) and West Mecklenburg (7-A). Hopewell and West Mecklenburg were in the 3-A/4-A Queen City Conference with the Huskies the past four years.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – vs. South Pointe (S.C.) at Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 29 – at Independence
Sept. 5 – at Highland Springs (Va.)
Sept. 12 – Mooresville
Sept. 19 – vs. New Bern
Sept. 26 – West Mecklenburg
Oct. 10 – at Garinger
Oct. 17 – at Myers Park
Oct. 24 – South Mecklenburg
Oct. 31 – Hopewell
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App