Hough sets 2025 football schedule; Huskies open with South Carolina power South Pointe in Keep Pounding Classic

Mike Duprez

Hough has released its 2025 football schedule, and the Huskies will open with South Carolina power South Pointe of Rock Hill in the first game of the Carolina Panthers' Keep Pounding Classic. 

The Huskies are coming off a 12-2 season in which they reached the fourth round of the 4-A state playoffs before falling 35-28 to eventual champion Grimsley. 

Since the NCHSAA realignment doubled the number of classifications from four to eight beginning with the 2025-26 school year, Hough got moved to 8-A.

The Huskies will be in a split 7-A/8-A conference with Garinger (8-A), Myers Park (8-A), South Mecklenburg (8-A), Hopewell (7-A) and West Mecklenburg (7-A). Hopewell and West Mecklenburg were in the 3-A/4-A Queen City Conference with the Huskies the past four years.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – vs. South Pointe (S.C.) at Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 29 – at Independence

Sept. 5 – at Highland Springs (Va.)

Sept. 12 – Mooresville

Sept. 19 – vs. New Bern

Sept. 26 – West Mecklenburg

Oct. 10 – at Garinger

Oct. 17 – at Myers Park

Oct. 24 – South Mecklenburg

Oct. 31 – Hopewell

