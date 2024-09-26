High School

Hurricane Helene: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools postpones Thursday-Friday athletic activities

High winds and potential flooding are expected to impact the Charlotte, North Carolina region

Gary Adornato

National Weather Service graphic showing the potential impact of Hurricane Helene on the southeast U.S.
National Weather Service graphic showing the potential impact of Hurricane Helene on the southeast U.S. / National Weather Service graphic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced, Thursday morning, that all athletic activities scheduled in the district for Thursday and Friday have been postponed in anticipation of severe weather conditions.

Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday in the Florida Panhandle region, could bring high winds and flooding to the Charlotte metropolitan area. The postponements include all practices and this weekend's slate of high school football games.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Mecklenburg and several surrounding counties. Games are being shifted to Saturday and into the early part of next week.

Gary Adornato

