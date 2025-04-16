Independence sets 2025 football schedule; Patriots open with South Carolina powerhouse Gaffney
Independence has released its 2025 football schedule, and the Patriots open with South Carolina powerhouse Gaffney.
It’s a formidable nonconference schedule as the Patriots’ Week 2 opponent, Hough, is the team that knocked them out of the state playoffs last season.
The Patriots are coming off a 10-2 season in which they reached the second round of the 4-A state playoffs.
Since the NCHSAA realignment doubled the number of classifications from four to eight, Independence is now a 7-A school.
The Patriots will be in a split 7-A/8-A conference with Butler (7-A), North Mecklenburg (7-A), Chambers (8-A), Mallard Creek (8-A) and 2024 3-A state champion West Charlotte.
It’s a conference loaded with heavyweights. Butler was in the 4-A Southwestern Conference with Independence the past four years.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Gaffney
Aug. 29 – Hough
Sept. 5 – Charlotte Christian
Sept. 12 – Lake Norman
Sept. 19 – at Palisades
Oct. 3 – at West Charlotte
Oct. 10 – Chambers
Oct. 17 – Mallard Creek
Oct. 24 – at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 31 – at Butler
