Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025

See every Pennsylvania Boys high school basketball final score from December 19, 2025

The 2025 Pennsylvania boys high school basketbalseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Here are the Pennsylvania high school basketball scores in alphabetical order by winning team, with duplicates removed:

Abington Friends 54, Paul Robeson 52

Archbishop McNicholas 78, North Catholic 54

Audenried 93, John Bartram 33

Belle Vernon 81, Derry 61

Bentworth 45, Springdale 42

Bethlehem Christian 84, Faith Christian Academy 80

Bishop McDevitt 64, Boiling Springs 54

Cathedral Prep 98, Davis 68

Cedar Cliff 54, Mifflin County 43

Central Bucks East 58, Central Bucks West 51

Central Bucks South 64, Pennridge 44

Central Valley 55, Beaver 54

Central York 78, Dallastown 63

Chartiers-Houston 63, West Greene 19

Cheltenham 54, New Hope-Solebury 24

CHSES 76, Academy Park 45

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 53, Northwest Area 45

Conwell-Egan Catholic 52, SCHA 46

Copper Hills 74, Green Mountain 55

Council Rock South 69, Bensalem 51

Coventry Christian 65, Linville Hill 55

Delone Catholic 72, Littlestown 33

East Stroudsburg North 67, East Stroudsburg South 45

Ellwood City 75, New Brighton 53

Farrell 75, La Academia Charter 61

Fleetwood 76, Hamburg 65

Forest Hills 83, Penns Valley Area 66

Franklin 57, Fort LeBoeuf 42

Franklin Regional 56, Gateway 54

George Washington 66, Thomas A. Edison 55

Germantown Academy 70, Abraham Lincoln 49

Greater Johnstown 53, Huntingdon 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, California 42

Greenwood 51, East Juniata 42

Grove City 51, Mercyhurst Prep 49

Hampton 36, Kiski Area 35

Harrisburg 81, Central Dauphin East 73

Heritage Christian Academy 43, Carlisle Christian Academy 38

Hershey 69, Red Land 58

Hill Freedman World Academy 61, Maritime Academy Charter 58

Imani Christian Academy 66, Connellsville 57

Imhotep Charter 54, Archbishop Carroll 42

Jeannette 68, Riverview 39

Jefferson-Morgan 52, Trinity Christian 39

John Carroll 89, Archbishop Ryan 73

Kennedy Catholic 78, Reynolds 47

Lakeview 58, Slippery Rock 52

Laurel Highlands 60, Greater Latrobe 54

Mars 62, West Allegheny 51

McKeesport 79, Albert Gallatin 34

Meadowbrook Christian 68, Belleville Mennonite 67

Mercersburg Academy 59, Solebury 41

Montour 69, Blackhawk 36

Motivation 57, Parkway Center City 55

Mount Calvary Christian 58, West Shore Christian Academy 52

Mount Union 58, Tussey Mountain 45

Muncy 78, Bucktail 45

Neighborhood Academy 67, Monessen 29

Neshaminy 61, Harry S. Truman 59

Neumann Regional Academy 56, Montgomery 49

New Covenant Christian 58, Harrisburg Christian 51

North Hills 58, Seneca Valley 56

Pennsbury 43, Council Rock North 24

Plymouth Whitemarsh 69, Abington 44

Quaker Valley 63, Ambridge 21

Red Lion 61, William Penn 49

Riverside 64, Holy Cross 46

Roman Catholic 66, Gonzaga 42

Roxborough 63, Germantown Friends 60

Sagemont Prep 72, Archbishop Carroll 54

Shamokin Area 52, Danville 48

Shaler Area 75, Plum 64

Souderton 62, North Penn 53

Southern Fulton 81, Northern Bedford County 58

Taylor Allderdice 74, Perry Traditional Academy 27

Upper Moreland 69, Springfield Township 45

Upper St. Clair 69, Fletcher 60

Valley View 53, West Scranton 25

Warrior Run 84, South Williamsport 38

West York Area 62, Susquehannock 37

William Tennent 41, Lower Moreland 31

Windber 56, Rockwood 16

York Country Day 48, Shalom Christian Academy 39

