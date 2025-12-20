Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Pennsylvania high school basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
Here are the Pennsylvania high school basketball scores in alphabetical order by winning team, with duplicates removed:
Abington Friends 54, Paul Robeson 52
Archbishop McNicholas 78, North Catholic 54
Audenried 93, John Bartram 33
Belle Vernon 81, Derry 61
Bentworth 45, Springdale 42
Bethlehem Christian 84, Faith Christian Academy 80
Bishop McDevitt 64, Boiling Springs 54
Cathedral Prep 98, Davis 68
Cedar Cliff 54, Mifflin County 43
Central Bucks East 58, Central Bucks West 51
Central Bucks South 64, Pennridge 44
Central Valley 55, Beaver 54
Central York 78, Dallastown 63
Chartiers-Houston 63, West Greene 19
Cheltenham 54, New Hope-Solebury 24
CHSES 76, Academy Park 45
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 53, Northwest Area 45
Conwell-Egan Catholic 52, SCHA 46
Copper Hills 74, Green Mountain 55
Council Rock South 69, Bensalem 51
Coventry Christian 65, Linville Hill 55
Delone Catholic 72, Littlestown 33
East Stroudsburg North 67, East Stroudsburg South 45
Ellwood City 75, New Brighton 53
Farrell 75, La Academia Charter 61
Fleetwood 76, Hamburg 65
Forest Hills 83, Penns Valley Area 66
Franklin 57, Fort LeBoeuf 42
Franklin Regional 56, Gateway 54
George Washington 66, Thomas A. Edison 55
Germantown Academy 70, Abraham Lincoln 49
Greater Johnstown 53, Huntingdon 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, California 42
Greenwood 51, East Juniata 42
Grove City 51, Mercyhurst Prep 49
Hampton 36, Kiski Area 35
Harrisburg 81, Central Dauphin East 73
Heritage Christian Academy 43, Carlisle Christian Academy 38
Hershey 69, Red Land 58
Hill Freedman World Academy 61, Maritime Academy Charter 58
Imani Christian Academy 66, Connellsville 57
Imhotep Charter 54, Archbishop Carroll 42
Jeannette 68, Riverview 39
Jefferson-Morgan 52, Trinity Christian 39
John Carroll 89, Archbishop Ryan 73
Kennedy Catholic 78, Reynolds 47
Lakeview 58, Slippery Rock 52
Laurel Highlands 60, Greater Latrobe 54
Mars 62, West Allegheny 51
McKeesport 79, Albert Gallatin 34
Meadowbrook Christian 68, Belleville Mennonite 67
Mercersburg Academy 59, Solebury 41
Montour 69, Blackhawk 36
Motivation 57, Parkway Center City 55
Mount Calvary Christian 58, West Shore Christian Academy 52
Mount Union 58, Tussey Mountain 45
Muncy 78, Bucktail 45
Neighborhood Academy 67, Monessen 29
Neshaminy 61, Harry S. Truman 59
Neumann Regional Academy 56, Montgomery 49
New Covenant Christian 58, Harrisburg Christian 51
North Hills 58, Seneca Valley 56
Pennsbury 43, Council Rock North 24
Plymouth Whitemarsh 69, Abington 44
Quaker Valley 63, Ambridge 21
Red Lion 61, William Penn 49
Riverside 64, Holy Cross 46
Roman Catholic 66, Gonzaga 42
Roxborough 63, Germantown Friends 60
Sagemont Prep 72, Archbishop Carroll 54
Shamokin Area 52, Danville 48
Shaler Area 75, Plum 64
Souderton 62, North Penn 53
Southern Fulton 81, Northern Bedford County 58
Taylor Allderdice 74, Perry Traditional Academy 27
Upper Moreland 69, Springfield Township 45
Upper St. Clair 69, Fletcher 60
Valley View 53, West Scranton 25
Warrior Run 84, South Williamsport 38
West York Area 62, Susquehannock 37
William Tennent 41, Lower Moreland 31
Windber 56, Rockwood 16
York Country Day 48, Shalom Christian Academy 39