Lake Norman (North Carolina) head boys basketball coach Grant Hodges resigns from position

Hodges coached the Wildcats for the past six seasons finishing with a career record of 103-51

Ross Van De Griek

Lake Norman Boys Basketball Wins the Greater Metro Conference Tournament Championship for the third consecutive season (Photo Credit: Lake Norman Basketball/Twitter) / Lake Norman High School Basketball (Twitter)

According to the Statesville Daily Record, Lake Norman head boys basketball coach Grant Hodges has decided to step down after six seasons with the program.

"It was 100% my decision to resign", Hodges told the Statesville Daily Record in a statement on Tuesday.

Hodges finished with a career record of 103-51 (.668) winning percentage in his six years with the Wildcats after taking over before the 2019-2020 season.

Hodges took over at Lake Norman High School in August of 2019 following Brandon Jolly who departed following 12 years with the Wildcats from 2007 to 2019.

The 2024-2025 season came to an abrupt end for the Wildcats when they were forced to forfeit seven games for playing an ineligible player including their playoff games against Hickory Ridge, Cuthbertson, Hopewell, and Myers Park.

The Wildcats this season finished with a 21-8 record where 6'5 senior small forward Tre McKinnon led them, 6'10 senior power forward Trent Steinour (Clemson commit), and 5'11 junior guard Nick Arnold who all averaged in double figures scoring.

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

