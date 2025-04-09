Lake Norman (North Carolina) head boys basketball coach Grant Hodges resigns from position
According to the Statesville Daily Record, Lake Norman head boys basketball coach Grant Hodges has decided to step down after six seasons with the program.
"It was 100% my decision to resign", Hodges told the Statesville Daily Record in a statement on Tuesday.
Hodges finished with a career record of 103-51 (.668) winning percentage in his six years with the Wildcats after taking over before the 2019-2020 season.
Hodges took over at Lake Norman High School in August of 2019 following Brandon Jolly who departed following 12 years with the Wildcats from 2007 to 2019.
The 2024-2025 season came to an abrupt end for the Wildcats when they were forced to forfeit seven games for playing an ineligible player including their playoff games against Hickory Ridge, Cuthbertson, Hopewell, and Myers Park.
The Wildcats this season finished with a 21-8 record where 6'5 senior small forward Tre McKinnon led them, 6'10 senior power forward Trent Steinour (Clemson commit), and 5'11 junior guard Nick Arnold who all averaged in double figures scoring.
