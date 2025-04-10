High School

Myers Park (North Carolina) girls basketball head coach Barbara Nelson retiring after 38 years coaching

Mecklenberg County's all-time winningest head coach is calling it a career after 38 years coaching, including the last 12 at Myers Park. Nelson had previous coaching stops at Providence Day from 1986 to 2007 and Wingate University from 2007 to 2012.

Ross Van De Griek

According to Langston Wertz Jr., of the Charlotte Observer, Myers Park head girls basketball coach Barbara Nelson is retiring from coaching at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year.

Nelson just finished her 38th season coaching and 12th at Myers Park where she totaled 804 career wins and nine state titles between Providence Day and Myers Park.

Nelson is ranked second all-time in coaching wins in the state of North Carolina trailing only SouthWest Edgecombe's Sandra Langley who has 857 career coaching wins where she has coached the Lady Cougars since 1991.

Nelson also played collegiate basketball at Presbyterian College from 1981 to 1985 as well as her husband, Vernon.

Before coming to Myers Park, Nelson coached at Providence Day where she led the Chargers to an elusive seven state championships from 1986 to 2007 as well as making a stop in the collegiate game where she coached at Wingate University from 2007 to 2012.

