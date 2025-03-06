NCHSAA Reveals 2025-29 Realignment: Major Changes, 8 Classifications & New Conferences
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the new conferences for the 2025-29 realignment on Thursday in what amounts to significant change for prep sports in the Tar Heel state.
There are now eight classifications in North Carolina, doubling the previous four. It’s the first change in the number of classifications since 1960.
Most of the conferences are split conferences, with some having schools from three classifications. There are nine single-classification conferences and one football-only conference drawn from 1-A and 2-A schools.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the plan late Monday evening after hearing final appeals. The realignment went through three drafts before the final version.
There are 57 schools in 1-A, 59 in 2-A, 59 in 3-A, 59 in 4-A, 59 in 5-A, 58 in 6-A, 60 in 7-A and 32 in 8-A.
Up next for the NCHSAA is deciding on the playoff structure.
The new conferences can be found on www.nchsaa.org.