NCHSAA Unveils 2025-29 Realignment Plan with Eight Classifications and Split Conferences
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) on Wednesday released the first draft of conferences for its 2025-29 realignment.
It will be a much different set-up starting with the fact the number of classifications is doubling from four to eight.
The NCHSAA had decided in April it would implement a “Big 32” plan, meaning the largest 32 schools in the state would be in Class 8A. The other schools will fill out the other seven classifications based on enrollment numbers.
Classifications 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A all have 59 schools. There are 58 schools in 1A.
At this point of the process, there are a lot of split conferences, including six that have schools from three classifications.
Hoggard (8A), Laney (8A), West Brunswick (6A), Ashley (7A), New Hanover (7A), North Brunswick (7A) and Topsail (7A) are in a split conference centered around the Wilmington area.
Currituck County (5A), Hertford County (3A), Martin County (3A), Northeastern (3A), Pasquotank County (3A) and First Flight (4A) comprise a split conference around the Outer Banks and northeast corner of the state.
South Brunswick (5A), Heide Trask (3A), Pender (3A), South Columbus (3A), West Bladen (3A), Whiteville (3A), Clinton (4A), Fairmont (4A) and Red Springs (4A) are in a conference located in the southeastern part of the state.
Ashe County (4A), Forbush (4A). Wilkes Central (4A), Alleghany (2A), East Wilkes (2A), Elkin (2A), Starmount (2A), North Wilkes (3A) and West Wilkes (3A) comprise a western North Carolina conference.
North Stanly (3A), Union Academy (3A), Bonnie Cone (1A), Albemarle (2A), Gray Stone Day (2A), North Rowan (2A) and South Stanly (2A) are in another three-way split conference.
Bessemer City (3A), Piedmont Community (3A), Thomas Jefferson (1A), Cherryville (2A), Highland Tech (2A), and Mountain Island Charter (2A) comprise another three-way split conference in western North Carolina.
Schools will have the opportunity to give input before the realignment is finalized next year, probably in the spring.
Much remains undecided, especially the playoffs, which will be drastically different in the era of eight classifications.
The NCHSAA’s bylaws committee recommended that the 8A classification have 24-28 in playoff brackets. The 2-7A brackets have 32 teams. Class 1A would have a 16-team bracket.