Skip to main content
High School

North Carolina Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NCHSAA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the North Carolina high school basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Hoggard's #2 Desynd Durrand drives to the inside during the boys NCHSAA 8A state championships in Winston-Salem Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Hoggard lost 70-68 to West Charlotte 70-68.
Hoggard's #2 Desynd Durrand drives to the inside during the boys NCHSAA 8A state championships in Winston-Salem Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Hoggard lost 70-68 to West Charlotte 70-68. | Ken Blevins/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 North Carolina boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 8A

Champions: West Charlotte Lions

Runner-Up: Hoggard Vikings

Class 7A

Champions: Southern School of Energy and Sustainability Spartans

Runner-Up: Mooresville Blue Devils

Class 6A

Champions: Northern Nash Knights

Runner-Up: Kings Mountain Mountaineers

Class 5A

Champions: Huss Huskies

Runner-Up: Fike Demons

Class 4A

Champions: Salisbury Hornets

Runner-Up: Reidsville Rams

Class 3A

Champions: Kinston Vikings

Runner-Up: Walkertown Wolfpack

Class 2A

Champions: Queens Grant Stallions

Runner-Up: Warren County Eagles

Class 1A

Champions: Vance Charter School Knights

Runner-Up: Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Gyphons

More Coverage From High School on SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina