North Carolina Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 North Carolina boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 8A
Champions: West Charlotte Lions
Runner-Up: Hoggard Vikings
Class 7A
Champions: Southern School of Energy and Sustainability Spartans
Runner-Up: Mooresville Blue Devils
Class 6A
Champions: Northern Nash Knights
Runner-Up: Kings Mountain Mountaineers
Class 5A
Champions: Huss Huskies
Runner-Up: Fike Demons
Class 4A
Champions: Salisbury Hornets
Runner-Up: Reidsville Rams
Class 3A
Champions: Kinston Vikings
Runner-Up: Walkertown Wolfpack
Class 2A
Champions: Queens Grant Stallions
Runner-Up: Warren County Eagles
Class 1A
Champions: Vance Charter School Knights
Runner-Up: Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Gyphons
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.