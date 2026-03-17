North Carolina Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 North Carolina boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: West Charlotte Lions

Runner-Up: Hoggard Vikings

Champions: Southern School of Energy and Sustainability Spartans

Runner-Up: Mooresville Blue Devils

Champions: Northern Nash Knights

Runner-Up: Kings Mountain Mountaineers

Champions: Huss Huskies

Runner-Up: Fike Demons

Champions: Salisbury Hornets

Runner-Up: Reidsville Rams

Champions: Kinston Vikings

Runner-Up: Walkertown Wolfpack

Champions: Queens Grant Stallions

Runner-Up: Warren County Eagles

Champions: Vance Charter School Knights

Runner-Up: Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Gyphons

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