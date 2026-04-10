North Carolina Head Football Coach Departs For Major Division I Position

A North Carolina high school head football coach is leaving the prep ranks to join a major Division I college football program.

Rolesville High School head football coach Ranier Rackley has taken the position as DIrector of Player Development at Duke University to work under Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz.

“I tell my boys all the time about relationships,” Rackley told High School OT . “You never know you’ll cross paths with people you know.”

Recruiting Visit Years Ago Helped Lead To College Football Promotion For Ranier Rackley

That happened for Rackley over two decades ago when he met Diaz while on a recruiting visit to North Carolina State. Diaz was the special teams coordinator at that time, and has since coached some of the top college football programs in the country.

Rackley will work closely with players off the field to help them stay focused, work through personal problems and prepare for upcoming careers. He will also be part of Duke’s recruiting operation.

Rolesville Head Coach Had Successful Three-Year Run With Program

In his three seasons at Rolesville, Rackley led the Rams to a 25-8 record, including a runner-up finish in Class 4A of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Football Championships.

This past year, Rolesville finished 9-4 under Rackley, placing second in the conference. They lost in the third round of the Class 8A state playoffs.

Ranier Rackley: 'Our Paths Will Cross Again'

“This journey has been nothing short of God-ordained,” Rackley wrote on Instagra. “Every lesson, every win, every setback-was preparation. I did my best to POUR into everyone I came in contact with, built relationships that will last a lifetime, and helped establish a standard that will continue long after me.

“To my admin, colleagues, coaches, parents, students and players THANK YOU But this isn’t a goodbye. This is growth. Our paths will cross again, and I’m forever in your corner.

“I walk into this next season with faith, purpose and conviction. Knowing that what God has for me is greater than anything behind me.”

Rolesville Returns Amir Brown, Anthony Roberts In 2026

The next coach of the Rams will need to replace 2,000-yard passer Kaleb Williams, but the program is expected to return Amir Brown. As a junior, Brown ran for 1,374 yards and scored 22 touchdowns on 189 carries. Anthony Roberts caught 35 passes for 656 yards and scored nine touchdowns last year for Rolesville.