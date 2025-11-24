High School

North Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NCHSAA) - November 24, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Weddington takes on Independence on Friday, November 28, in the 7A football bracket.
Weddington takes on Independence on Friday, November 28, in the 7A football bracket. / Game of Inches/Weddington Football

The 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs roll into the Regional Round on Friday, November 28, with 28 games.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the North Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 11.

Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)

Regional Round

No. 2 Northside - Pinetown vs. No. 4 Wilson Prep

No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 2 South Davidson

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 2A Bracket

Forth Round

No. 1 Tarboro vs. No. 4 East Bladen

No. 2 Warren County vs. No. 6 John A. Holmes

No. 1 Murphy vs. No. 5 Corvian Community School

No. 2 Starmount vs. No. 11 Mitchell

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 3A Bracket

Forth Round

No. 1 James Kenan vs. No. 13 Farmville Central

No. 7 Northeastern vs. No. 14 Kinston

No. 8 Lincolnton vs. No. 12 West Davidson

No. 3 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 10 Shelby

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 4A Bracket

Forth Round

No. 4 Central Davidson vs. No. 1 Reidsville

No. 2 West Craven vs. No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe

No. 4 Pisgah vs. No. 1 Brevard

No. 2 Hibriten vs. No. 6 Maiden

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 5A Bracket

Forth Round

No. 4 Croatan vs. No. 16 Eastern Alamance

No. 7 Rocky Mount vs. No. 3 Northside - Jacksonville

No. 4 Crest vs. No. 1 South Point

No. 2 Jay M. Robinson vs. No. 3 Hickory

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 6A Bracket

Forth Round

No. 4 Union Pines vs. No. 8 Scotland

No. 2 Northern Nash vs. No. 3 Middle Creek

No. 5 Sun Valley vs. No. 1 Watauga

No. 2 Northern Guilford vs. No. 3 Ashbrook

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 7A Bracket

Forth Round

No. 4 Garner Magnet vs. No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 7 Southeast Raleigh vs. No. 3 Clayton

No. 5 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 1 Grimsley

No. 2 Weddington vs. No. 3 Independence

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

Class 8A Bracket

Regional Round

No. 2 Millbrook vs. No. 1 Hoggard

No. 2 West Charlotte vs. No. 1 Hough

*all games 11/28 at 7 PM

