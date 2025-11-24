North Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NCHSAA) - November 24, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs roll into the Regional Round on Friday, November 28, with 28 games.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the North Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 11.
Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)
Regional Round
No. 2 Northside - Pinetown vs. No. 4 Wilson Prep
No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 2 South Davidson
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 2A Bracket
Forth Round
No. 1 Tarboro vs. No. 4 East Bladen
No. 2 Warren County vs. No. 6 John A. Holmes
No. 1 Murphy vs. No. 5 Corvian Community School
No. 2 Starmount vs. No. 11 Mitchell
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 3A Bracket
Forth Round
No. 1 James Kenan vs. No. 13 Farmville Central
No. 7 Northeastern vs. No. 14 Kinston
No. 8 Lincolnton vs. No. 12 West Davidson
No. 3 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 10 Shelby
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 4A Bracket
Forth Round
No. 4 Central Davidson vs. No. 1 Reidsville
No. 2 West Craven vs. No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe
No. 4 Pisgah vs. No. 1 Brevard
No. 2 Hibriten vs. No. 6 Maiden
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 5A Bracket
Forth Round
No. 4 Croatan vs. No. 16 Eastern Alamance
No. 7 Rocky Mount vs. No. 3 Northside - Jacksonville
No. 4 Crest vs. No. 1 South Point
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson vs. No. 3 Hickory
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 6A Bracket
Forth Round
No. 4 Union Pines vs. No. 8 Scotland
No. 2 Northern Nash vs. No. 3 Middle Creek
No. 5 Sun Valley vs. No. 1 Watauga
No. 2 Northern Guilford vs. No. 3 Ashbrook
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 7A Bracket
Forth Round
No. 4 Garner Magnet vs. No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons
No. 7 Southeast Raleigh vs. No. 3 Clayton
No. 5 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 1 Grimsley
No. 2 Weddington vs. No. 3 Independence
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM
Class 8A Bracket
Regional Round
No. 2 Millbrook vs. No. 1 Hoggard
No. 2 West Charlotte vs. No. 1 Hough
*all games 11/28 at 7 PM