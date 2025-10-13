North Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Northside - Pinetown (7-0)
2. KIPP Pride (6-0)
3. Bear Grass Charter (6-0)
4. Robbinsville (5-3)
5. South Davidson (7-0)
6. Southeast Halifax (3-2)
7. Washington County (4-2)
8. Howard (3-3)
9. Wilson Prep (2-5)
10. Hobgood Academy (3-4)
11. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (1-4)
12. Columbia (0-2)
13. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (2-6)
14. Andrews (1-6)
15. North Stokes (2-5)
16. Rosman (2-6)
17. Weldon (0-2)
18. Mattamuskeet (0-4)
19. College Prep & Leadership Academy (1-6)
20. East Columbus (2-6)
21. North Edgecombe (0-7)
22. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-7)
23. Jones Senior (0-7)
24. Chatham Central (1-6)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (7-0)
2. Warren County (6-1)
3. Murphy (5-2)
4. Alleghany (5-2)
5. Manteo (5-1)
6. Starmount (5-2)
7. Corvian Community School (6-1)
8. East Carteret (5-2)
9. East Bladen (5-1)
10. North Duplin (6-1)
11. Swain County (4-3)
12. East Wilkes (4-3)
13. Christ the King (5-2)
14. Lakewood (5-2)
15. Community School of Davidson (4-3)
16. Mitchell (4-3)
17. Hayesville (5-3)
18. Bishop McGuinness (6-2)
19. Mountain Island Charter (4-3)
20. South Stanly (5-2)
21. Cherryville (4-3)
22. John A. Holmes (3-4)
23. Camden County (3-4)
24. North Rowan (4-3)
25. American Leadership Academy-Johnston (4-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mountain Heritage (6-1)
2. Mount Airy (5-2)
3. Pender (7-0)
4. Louisburg (7-0)
5. Eastern Randolph (6-2)
6. Hendersonville (6-1)
7. James Kenan (6-1)
8. North Stanly (6-1)
9. Lincolnton (7-1)
10. Midway (6-2)
11. East Rutherford (6-1)
12. Providence Grove (5-2)
13. Ayden - Grifton (5-2)
14. Northeastern (5-2)
15. Martin County (5-2)
16. Walkertown (5-1)
17. Shelby (4-3)
18. Princeton (4-3)
19. Pasquotank County (5-2)
20. West Davidson (4-3)
21. Greene Central (4-3)
22. Hertford County (4-3)
23. West Wilkes (4-3)
24. South Columbus (4-3)
25. Kinston (4-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (7-0)
2. Reidsville (5-2)
3. West Craven (6-1)
4. Pisgah (6-2)
5. Hibriten (6-1)
6. Newton-Conover (5-2)
7. Central Davidson (7-1)
8. Mount Pleasant (5-2)
9. Maiden (5-2)
10. East Duplin (5-2)
11. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-2)
12. Randleman (5-3)
13. Carver (6-1)
14. Bunn (5-2)
15. Bandys (4-3)
16. T. Wingate Andrews (5-2)
17. Stuart Cramer (5-2)
18. Burns (4-3)
19. Eastern Wayne (4-2)
20. North Surry (4-3)
21. North Pitt (4-4)
22. West Iredell (4-3)
23. Ashe County (3-4)
24. Clinton (3-4)
25. Tuscola (4-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Lincoln (8-0)
2. Crest (6-1)
3. South Point (5-2)
4. Hunt (7-1)
5. Jay M. Robinson (6-1)
6. Hickory (7-1)
7. Northside - Jacksonville (6-1)
8. Franklin (6-2)
9. Currituck County (6-1)
10. Rocky Mount (6-1)
11. Northwest Cabarrus (6-1)
12. Croatan (7-1)
13. Forest Hills (6-1)
14. West Henderson (5-2)
15. Southern Nash (6-2)
16. St. Pauls (6-1)
17. Western Alamance (6-1)
18. Northeast Guilford (5-2)
19. West Carteret (4-3)
20. Concord (4-3)
21. Monroe (3-3)
22. Oak Grove (4-3)
23. West Rowan (4-3)
24. Erwin (2-5)
25. J.F. Webb (5-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Watauga (7-0)
2. Jacksonville (6-0)
3. Northern Guilford (6-1)
4. Ashbrook (7-0)
5. Union Pines (6-1)
6. Middle Creek (6-1)
7. Northern Nash (6-1)
8. Scotland (5-2)
9. Seventy-First (6-1)
10. Freedom (6-1)
11. Charlotte Catholic (4-3)
12. A.C. Reynolds (4-3)
13. Dudley (5-3)
14. Sun Valley (4-3)
15. Kings Mountain (5-2)
16. Southeast Guilford (5-2)
17. Olympic (6-2)
18. Walter M. Williams (6-1)
19. Asheboro (5-2)
20. T.C. Roberson (4-3)
21. Terry Sanford (5-2)
22. Southern Alamance (4-3)
23. Ben L. Smith (4-2)
24. Franklinton (5-2)
25. Statesville (5-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Cleveland (7-0)
2. Grimsley (7-0)
3. Cardinal Gibbons (5-1)
4. Weddington (7-1)
5. Ronald Reagan (6-1)
6. Independence (5-2)
7. Mooresville (5-2)
8. Southeast Raleigh (5-2)
9. Richmond (5-2)
10. Garner Magnet (5-2)
11. Lake Norman (5-2)
12. New Bern (4-3)
13. Cary (7-0)
14. Clayton (6-2)
15. Davie County (5-2)
16. D.H. Conley (5-2)
17. David W. Butler (4-3)
18. Porter Ridge (6-2)
19. Hillside (6-1)
20. East Forsyth (4-3)
21. R.J. Reynolds (6-1)
22. Page (5-2)
23. Jack Britt (3-4)
24. Cape Fear (5-2)
25. Southern Durham (3-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Hough (7-0)
2. Hoggard (7-0)
3. Mallard Creek (5-2)
4. Pinecrest (6-1)
5. Millbrook (7-0)
6. Myers Park (5-1)
7. Jordan (6-0)
8. West Forsyth (5-2)
9. West Charlotte (5-2)
10. Apex Friendship (7-1)
11. Rolesville (4-3)
12. Palisades (5-2)
13. Panther Creek (5-2)
14. South Mecklenburg (6-1)
15. Leesville Road (5-2)
16. Providence (4-3)
17. Ardrey Kell (4-3)
18. Willow Spring (4-3)
19. Enloe (5-1)
20. Corinth Holders (4-3)
21. E.A. Laney (4-3)
22. Green Hope (5-3)
23. Broughton (3-4)
24. Chambers (3-4)
25. Hoke County (2-5)