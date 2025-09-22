North Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Northside-Pinetown (5-0)
2. Bear Grass Charter (4-0)
3. KIPP Pride (5-0)
4. Robbinsville (3-2)
5. South Davidson (4-0)
6. Southeast Halifax (2-1)
7. Howard (2-2)
8. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (1-1)
9. Washington County (2-2)
10. Wilson Prep (1-4)
11. Rosman (2-3)
12. Weldon (0-1)
13. Mattamuskeet (0-2)
14. Hobgood Academy (1-3)
15. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (1-4)
16. North Stokes (1-4)
17. East Columbus (1-4)
18. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-4)
19. Jones Senior (0-5)
20. Chatham Central (1-4)
21. College Prep & Leadership Academy (0-4)
22. Andrews (0-5)
23. North Edgecombe (0-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (5-0)
2. Alleghany (4-0)
3. East Bladen (4-0)
4. Swain County (3-2)
5. East Carteret (3-2)
6. Starmount (3-1)
7. Christ the King (4-1)
8. Manteo (3-1)
9. Corvian Community School (3-1)
10. Northwest Halifax (3-1)
11. Warren County (3-1)
12. Perquimans (3-2)
13. South Stanly (3-1)
14. Cherryville (3-2)
15. Murphy (2-2)
16. Hayesville (3-2)
17. Bishop McGuinness (3-2)
18. Lakewood (3-2)
19. North Duplin (4-1)
20. East Wilkes (2-2)
21. Community School of Davidson (1-3)
22. Mitchell (2-3)
23. American Leadership Academy-Johnston (3-2)
24. Cherokee (2-3)
25. Camden County (1-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. North Stanly (4-0)
2. Pasquotank County (5-0)
3. Louisburg (4-0)
4. Pender (4-0)
5. Mountain Heritage (3-1)
6. Lincolnton (4-1)
7. Midway (4-1)
8. Hendersonville (4-1)
9. Mount Airy (3-2)
10. Eastern Randolph (3-2)
11. James Kenan (3-1)
12. West Wilkes (3-1)
13. Northeastern (4-1)
14. East Rutherford (3-1)
15. Chase (3-1)
16. Walkertown (4-1)
17. Hertford County (3-2)
18. Shelby (3-2)
19. Martin County (3-2)
20. Ayden-Grifton (3-2)
21. West Davidson (3-2)
22. Princeton (3-2)
23. Greene Central (4-1)
24. Providence Grove (3-2)
25. Kinston (3-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (4-0)
2. North Surry (4-1)
3. Maiden (4-1)
4. Stuart Cramer (4-0)
5. Pisgah (4-1)
6. Central Davidson (4-1)
7. Carver (5-0)
8. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-1)
9. Reidsville (2-2)
10. Mount Pleasant (3-2)
11. Randleman (3-2)
12. Lexington Senior (3-1)
13. West Craven (4-1)
14. Eastern Wayne (3-1)
15. South Rowan (3-1)
16. West Iredell (4-1)
17. Hibriten (3-1)
18. East Duplin (3-2)
19. Bandys (2-2)
20. Newton-Conover (2-2)
21. Tuscola (3-2)
22. Jordan-Matthews (4-1)
23. Wilkes Central (3-1)
24. Foard (2-2)
25. Southwestern Randolph (3-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Lincoln (5-0)
2. Hunt (5-1)
3. Croatan (5-0)
4. South Point (3-1)
5. West Carteret (3-1)
6. Forest Hills (5-0)
7. St. Pauls (4-0)
8. Crest (3-1)
9. Southern Nash (4-1)
10. West Henderson (3-1)
11. Rocky Mount (4-1)
12. Jay M. Robinson (3-1)
13. Northwest Cabarrus (3-1)
14. Hickory (4-1)
15. Currituck County (4-1)
16. Northside - Jacksonville (3-1)
17. Southeast Alamance (4-1)
18. Jesse Carson (3-1)
19. Huss (4-1)
20. Franklin (3-2)
21. Northeast Guilford (4-1)
22. Dixon (4-1)
23. North Davidson (3-2)
24. Western Alamance (4-1)
25. Montgomery Central (3-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Watauga (4-0)
2. Jacksonville (4-0)
3. Ashbrook (5-0)
4. Asheboro (5-0)
5. Middle Creek (4-1)
6. Charlotte Catholic (3-2)
7. Northern Guilford (4-1)
8. Statesville (5-0)
9. Kings Mountain (4-1)
10. Terry Sanford (4-1)
11. Freedom (5-0)
12. Seventy-First (4-1)
13. Union Pines (3-1)
14. Eastern Guilford (3-1)
15. Northern Nash (3-1)
16. Franklinton (4-1)
17. Ben L. Smith (3-1)
18. West Brunswick (4-1)
19. Southern Alamance (3-2)
20. White Oak (4-1)
21. Walter M. Williams (4-1)
22. Scotland (3-2)
23. Asheville (2-2)
24. Lee County (2-2)
25. Southeast Guilford (3-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Grimsley (4-0)
2. Cleveland (4-0)
3. Independence (4-1)
4. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1)
5. Weddington (4-1)
6. Garner Magnet (4-1)
7. Porter Ridge (4-1)
8. Clayton (4-1)
9. R.J. Reynolds (5-0)
10. Ronald Reagan (4-1)
11. Cary (5-0)
12. Richmond (3-2)
13. Mooresville (3-2)
14. Jack Britt (3-2)
15. Hillside (4-1)
16. New Bern (3-2)
17. East Forsyth (3-2)
18. Sanderson (4-1)
19. Lake Norman (3-2)
20. Page (3-1)
21. Davie County (3-2)
22. D.H. Conley (3-2)
23. David W. Butler (2-3)
24. Southeast Raleigh (2-2)
25. South Garner (3-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Mallard Creek (4-1)
2. Hough (5-0)
3. Hoggard (4-0)
4. Apex Friendship (5-0)
5. Pinecrest (4-1)
6. Myers Park (3-1)
7. Millbrook (4-0)
8. Jordan (4-0)
9. Panther Creek (4-1)
10. Enloe (3-0)
11. Rolesville (2-2)
12. South Mecklenburg (4-1)
13. West Forsyth (3-2)
14. West Charlotte (3-2)
15. Ardrey Kell (3-2)
16. Green Hope (4-1)
17. Leesville Road (3-1)
18. Corinth Holders (2-2)
19. Palisades (3-2)
20. Chambers (3-2)
21. Broughton (2-2)
22. Providence (2-3)
23. E.A. Laney (2-3)
24. Willow Spring (1-3)
25. Northwest Guilford (1-4)