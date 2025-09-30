North Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Northside - Pinetown (5-0)
2. Bear Grass Charter (5-0)
3. KIPP Pride (5-0)
4. Robbinsville (4-2)
5. South Davidson (5-0)
6. Southeast Halifax (2-1)
7. Washington County (2-2)
8. Howard (2-3)
9. Wilson Prep (1-5)
10. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (1-2)
11. Columbia (0-1)
12. Weldon (0-1)
13. Hobgood Academy (2-3)
14. Rosman (2-4)
15. North Stokes (2-4)
16. East Columbus (2-4)
17. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (1-5)
18. North Edgecombe (1-5)
19. Jones Senior (0-5)
20. Chatham Central (1-4)
21. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-5)
22. Mattamuskeet (0-4)
23. Andrews (0-6)
24. College Prep & Leadership Academy (0-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (5-0)
2. Starmount (4-1)
3. Alleghany (4-1)
4. East Bladen (4-0)
5. Corvian Community School (4-1)
6. East Carteret (3-2)
7. Warren County (4-1)
8. Hayesville (4-2)
9. East Wilkes (3-2)
10. Murphy (3-2)
11. Manteo (3-1)
12. Swain County (3-2)
13. Lakewood (4-2)
14. Cherryville (3-2)
15. Mitchell (3-3)
16. Community School of Davidson (2-3)
17. South Stanly (4-1)
18. Perquimans (3-2)
19. Christ the King (4-2)
20. Bishop McGuinness (4-2)
21. North Duplin (4-1)
22. American Leadership Academy-Johnston (4-2)
23. Northwest Halifax (3-2)
24. Camden County (2-3)
25. Mountain Island Charter (2-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Louisburg (5-0)
2. North Stanly (5-0)
3. Mountain Heritage (4-1)
4. Pasquotank County (5-0)
5. Midway (5-1)
6. Pender (5-0)
7. Eastern Randolph (4-2)
8. Lincolnton (5-1)
9. Mount Airy (3-2)
10. Hendersonville (4-1)
11. East Rutherford (4-1)
12. James Kenan (4-1)
13. Shelby (4-2)
14. Walkertown (4-1)
15. Northeastern (4-1)
16. Providence Grove (3-2)
17. Greene Central (4-1)
18. Charles D. Owen (4-2)
19. Princeton (3-2)
20. West Davidson (3-2)
21. Hertford County (3-2)
22. Kinston (3-2)
23. Ayden - Grifton (3-2)
24. North Wilkes (3-2)
25. Martin County (3-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (5-0)
2. Maiden (5-1)
3. Hibriten (4-1)
4. West Craven (5-1)
5. Randleman (4-2)
6. Reidsville (3-2)
7. Central Davidson (5-1)
8. SouthWest Edgecombe (4-1)
9. North Surry (4-1)
10. Eastern Wayne (4-1)
11. Tuscola (4-2)
12. West Iredell (4-1)
13. Mount Pleasant (3-2)
14. Newton-Conover (3-2)
15. Pisgah (4-2)
16. East Duplin (3-2)
17. Carver (5-1)
18. Southwestern Randolph (4-2)
19. Lexington Senior (3-2)
20. Bunn (3-2)
21. Ashe County (2-3)
22. Forbush (3-2)
23. Stuart Cramer (4-1)
24. Burns (3-3)
25. T. Wingate Andrews (3-2-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Lincoln (6-0)
2. South Point (4-1)
3. Crest (4-1)
4. West Henderson (4-1)
5. Hunt (6-1)
6. Hickory (5-1)
7. Northwest Cabarrus (4-1)
8. Forest Hills (6-0)
9. West Carteret (4-1)
10. Southern Nash (5-1)
11. St. Pauls (5-0)
12. Northside - Jacksonville (4-1)
13. Jay M. Robinson (4-1)
14. Croatan (6-0)
15. Franklin (4-2)
16. Rocky Mount (4-1)
17. Southeast Alamance (4-1)
18. Currituck County (4-1)
19. Northeast Guilford (4-1)
20. Dixon (4-1)
21. Concord (3-2)
22. North Davidson (3-2)
23. Western Alamance (4-1)
24. J.F. Webb (3-2)
25. Huss (4-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Watauga (5-0)
2. Ashbrook (6-0)
3. Jacksonville (4-0)
4. Charlotte Catholic (4-2)
5. Middle Creek (5-1)
6. Asheboro (5-0)
7. Northern Guilford (4-1)
8. Union Pines (4-1)
9. Northern Nash (4-1)
10. Kings Mountain (4-1)
11. Freedom (5-0)
12. Seventy-First (4-1)
13. Statesville (5-0)
14. Terry Sanford (4-1)
15. Ben L. Smith (4-1)
16. Franklinton (4-1)
17. Eastern Guilford (3-1)
18. Southern Alamance (3-2)
19. Scotland (3-2)
20. Harnett Central (4-1)
21. White Oak (4-1)
22. A.C. Reynolds (2-3)
23. West Brunswick (4-2)
24. Lee County (3-2)
25. Asheville (2-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Cleveland (5-0)
2. Grimsley (5-0)
3. Weddington (5-1)
4. Independence (4-1)
5. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1)
6. Garner Magnet (4-1)
7. Clayton (5-1)
8. Ronald Reagan (4-1)
9. Cary (5-0)
10. Mooresville (3-2)
11. New Bern (3-2)
12. Porter Ridge (4-2)
13. R.J. Reynolds (5-0)
14. Jack Britt (3-2)
15. David W. Butler (3-3)
16. Southeast Raleigh (3-2)
17. Richmond (3-2)
18. Hillside (4-1)
19. East Forsyth (3-2)
20. Davie County (3-2)
21. D.H. Conley (3-2)
22. Sanderson (4-1)
23. Lake Norman (3-2)
24. A.L. Brown (3-2)
25. McDowell (4-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Hough (6-0)
2. Hoggard (5-0)
3. Mallard Creek (4-2)
4. Jordan (5-0)
5. Myers Park (3-1)
6. Millbrook (5-0)
7. Pinecrest (4-1)
8. Enloe (4-0)
9. Apex Friendship (5-1)
10. South Mecklenburg (5-1)
11. West Charlotte (4-2)
12. Green Hope (5-1)
13. West Forsyth (3-2)
14. Leesville Road (4-1)
15. Panther Creek (4-2)
16. Ardrey Kell (3-2)
17. Broughton (3-2)
18. Providence (3-3)
19. Rolesville (2-3)
20. Palisades (3-2)
21. E.A. Laney (3-3)
22. Corinth Holders (2-3)
23. Willow Spring (2-3)
24. Chambers (3-3)
25. East Mecklenburg (3-3)