North Carolina high school football: Crest announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Crest Chargers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Chargers will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Kings Mountain and state power Weddington on Sep. 12.
Among other teams on the schedule are Asheville, Ashbrook, Burns, Forestview, Huss, North Gaston, Shelby and at home against South Point.
Below is the Chargers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CREST CHARGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: Cleveland County Jamboree (preseason)
Aug. 15: McDonald's Kickoff Classic (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Burns
Aug. 29: at Shelby
Sep. 5: vs. Asheville
Sep. 12: vs. Weddington
Sep. 26: vs. Forestview
Oct. 3: vs. South Point
Oct. 10: at Huss
Oct. 17: vs. North Gaston
Oct. 24: at Ashbrook
Oct. 31: at Kings Mountain
