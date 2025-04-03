High School

North Carolina high school football: Crest announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Chargers' schedule are Kings Mountain and Weddington

Andy Villamarzo

Crest football traveled to Stuart Cramer for the teams' regular season finale on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Crest won the game, 50-7.
Crest football traveled to Stuart Cramer for the teams' regular season finale on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Crest won the game, 50-7. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Crest Chargers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Chargers will play 10 games, including two notable contests against Kings Mountain and state power Weddington on Sep. 12.

Among other teams on the schedule are Asheville, Ashbrook, Burns, Forestview, Huss, North Gaston, Shelby and at home against South Point.

Below is the Chargers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CREST CHARGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: Cleveland County Jamboree (preseason)

Aug. 15: McDonald's Kickoff Classic (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Burns

Aug. 29: at Shelby

Sep. 5: vs. Asheville

Sep. 12: vs. Weddington

Sep. 26: vs. Forestview

Oct. 3: vs. South Point

Oct. 10: at Huss

Oct. 17: vs. North Gaston

Oct. 24: at Ashbrook

Oct. 31: at Kings Mountain

