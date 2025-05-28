North Carolina high school football: Dudley announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 7-time state champion Dudley Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including five notable contests against 2-time state champion Grimsley, Cardinal Gibbons, Southeast Raleigh, Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford.
Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Hillside, Northeast Guilford, Page, Ragsdale and on the road against Smith.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times set at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
2025 DUDLEY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Southeast Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Sep. 5: at Hillside, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: vs. Northeast Guilford, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: at Ragsdale, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. Page, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: vs. Smith, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Western Guilford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Grimsley, 7 p.m.
