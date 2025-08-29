High School

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

See every score from Thursday night's North Carolina high school football action

Gary Adornato

Pam Jensen

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season began Week 2 action Thursday night and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Arendell Parrott Academy 60, Jones Senior 6

Asheboro 49, Northwood 7

Broughton 43, Green Level 14

Currituck County 21, Deep Creek 6

Dixon 57, Beddingfield 6

Fike 20, South Johnston 17

Fuquay-Varina 28, Apex 7

J.H. Rose 38, Washington 14

Louisburg 31, Southeast Halifax 14

Magna Vista 39, Rockingham County 0

Martin County 60, Bertie 0

North Duplin 39, Rosewood 19

North Moore 22, Wake Preparatory Academy 21

Northside – Pinetown 29, Manteo 20

Northern Nash 40, Nash Central 7

Overhills 34, Harnett Central 19

Tarboro 34, Hunt 17

Triton 35, Hobbton 21

Washington County at John Paul II, Unreported

Western Harnett 29, Douglas Byrd 22

Wilkes Central 47, McMichael 14

