North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season began Week 2 action Thursday night and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Arendell Parrott Academy 60, Jones Senior 6
Asheboro 49, Northwood 7
Broughton 43, Green Level 14
Currituck County 21, Deep Creek 6
Dixon 57, Beddingfield 6
Fike 20, South Johnston 17
Fuquay-Varina 28, Apex 7
J.H. Rose 38, Washington 14
Louisburg 31, Southeast Halifax 14
Magna Vista 39, Rockingham County 0
Martin County 60, Bertie 0
North Duplin 39, Rosewood 19
North Moore 22, Wake Preparatory Academy 21
Northside – Pinetown 29, Manteo 20
Northern Nash 40, Nash Central 7
Overhills 34, Harnett Central 19
Tarboro 34, Hunt 17
Triton 35, Hobbton 21
Washington County at John Paul II, Unreported
Western Harnett 29, Douglas Byrd 22
Wilkes Central 47, McMichael 14