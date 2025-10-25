High School

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of North Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10.
Crest football hosted Weddington in a non-conference matchup on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boiling Springs. Weddington won, 31-10. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 10 on Friday, October 24, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - October 24, 2025

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

A.C. Reynolds 49, Enka 21

A.L. Brown 47, Cox Mill 21

Albemarle 21, North Rowan 14

Alleghany 42, North Wilkes 12

Apex Friendship 28, Willow Spring 7

Ardrey Kell 48, East Mecklenburg 0

Arendell Parrott Academy 42, Cary Christian 38

Ashbrook 21, Crest 14

Asheville 43, North Buncombe 22

Asheville School (Independent) 55, SouthLake Christian Academy 0

Bandys 36, West Iredell 32

Bartlett Yancey 48, McMichael 16

Bear Grass Charter 60, Columbia 6

Brevard 36, Tuscola 3

Broughton 41, Athens Drive 6

Bunn 34, Louisburg 19

Burns 48, Highland Tech 0

Cape Fear 50, Terry Sanford 35

Cardinal Gibbons 71, Sanderson 13

Carrboro 14, Cedar Ridge 0

Champion 27, Newton Falls 24

Chapel Hill 35, Riverside-Durham 2

Chase 62, Draughn 0

Charlotte Catholic 28, Cuthbertson 14

Charlotte Country Day School 24, Charlotte Latin 21

Cherokee 47, Andrews 0

Clayton 34, Garner Magnet 22

Cleveland 62, Smithfield-Selma 6

Clinton 52, Heide Trask 21

Community Christian 62, Sandhills Classical Christian School 40

Community School of Davidson 58, Langtree Charter Academy 7

Corvian Community School 26, Christ the King 0

Croatan 49, West Carteret 21

Currituck County 34, Pasquotank County 33

E.A. Laney 33, New Hanover 28

E.E. Smith 56, Douglas Byrd 0

East Bladen 38, Union 0

East Duplin 38, Pender 18

East Forsyth 59, R.J. Reynolds 0

East Lincoln 35, Maiden 21

East Rowan 33, South Rowan 12

East Rutherford 53, East Burke 24

East Surry 41, Forbush 3

East Wilkes 66, Elkin 7

Eastern Alamance 56, Graham 0

Eastern Randolph 56, North Moore 0

Eastern Wayne 49, Washington 6

Enloe 28, Corinth Holders 22

Farmville Central 29, Greene Central 23

Fike 40, C.B. Aycock 34

Forest Hills 14, Anson 12

Freedom 42, Alexander Central 0

Gates County 46, Bertie 8

Goldsboro 48, Spring Creek 8

Gray's Creek 43, Purnell Swett 20

Grimsley 42, Dudley 14

Halifax Academy 0, Pungo Christian Academy 2

Harnett Central 50, Southern Lee 13

Harrells Christian Academy 48, Ravenscroft 21

Heritage 32, Knightdale 23

Hertford County 30, First Flight 14

Hibriten 62, Patton 0

High Point Christian Academy 42, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Hickory Ridge 28, Harding University 14

Hillside 35, Northern 0

Hobbton 20, Lakewood 7

Hoggard 35, North Brunswick 13

Holly Springs 12, Trinity Christian 8

Hopewell 17, West Mecklenburg 13

Hough 28, Myers Park 6

Hunt 30, Rocky Mount 9

Independence 41, North Mecklenburg 0

J.F. Webb 44, Seaforth 39

J.H. Rose 48, New Bern 35

Jack Britt 34, Pine Forest 22

Jacksonville 41, D.H. Conley 24

James Kenan 49, Princeton 14

Jay M. Robinson 45, Jesse Carson 19

John A. Holmes 59, Perquimans 21

Jones Senior 56, East Carteret 0

Jordan 62, Green Level 0

Kings Mountain 31, Huss 14

Kinston 61, Beddingfield 8

KIPP Pride 30, Warren County 28

Lake Norman 23, Davie County 10

Lexington Senior 42, High Point Central 0

Mallard Creek 44, David W. Butler 22

Manteo 42, Camden County 7

Middle Creek 42, Cary 0

Millbrook 55, Wakefield 0

Mitchell 47, Madison 34

Monroe 39, Mount Pleasant 21

Mooresville 45, Statesville 13

Mount Airy 62, Surry Central 10

Mount Tabor 35, Atkins 0

Mountain Heritage 36, Hendersonville 20

Murphy 50, Hayesville 7

Newton-Conover 35, Foard 14

North Davidson 31, North Forsyth 0

North Duplin 53, East Columbus 12

North Johnston 48, North Lenoir 25

North Lincoln 40, Bunker Hill 38

North Raleigh Christian Academy 45, South Wake 0

North Stokes 19, College Prep & Leadership Academy 18

Northeast Guilford 34, Asheboro 14

Northeastern 14, Martin County 13

Northern Guilford 34, Eastern Guilford 14

Northern Nash 34, Southern Nash 21

Northampton County 34, Southeast Halifax 20

Northside - Jacksonville 40, Swansboro 13

Northside - Pinetown 35, Southside 0

Northwest Guilford 58, Parkland 14

Oak Grove 40, Glenn 19

Olympic 28, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 0

Orange 16, South Granville 8

Page 21, Ben L. Smith 20

Palisades 56, Rocky River 6

Panther Creek 17, Apex 7

Parkwood 45, West Stanly 42

Pine Lake Preparatory 44, Lincoln Charter 21

Pinecrest 26, Hoke County 23

Pisgah 56, East Henderson 6

Polk County 68, Avery County 21

Providence 45, Ballantyne Ridge 0

Providence Day 46, Charlotte Christian 20

Providence Grove 48, Wheatmore 28

R-S Central 36, West Caldwell 22

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 56, Cannon 21

Ragsdale 40, Western Guilford 3

Randleman 49, Ledford Senior 14

Richlands 41, Dixon 26

Richmond 42, Overhills 12

Roanoke Rapids 32, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 14

Rockingham County 44, Morehead 12

Rolesville 20, Leesville Road 10

Salisbury 40, Concord 16

Scotland 48, Lumberton 24

Seventy-First 36, Westover 13

Shelby 67, Bessemer City 0

Smoky Mountain 26, Franklin 8

South Brunswick 35, Fairmont 18

South Central 35, White Oak 30

South Columbus 34, West Bladen 25

South Davidson 48, Chatham Central 6

South Garner 28, Fuquay - Varina 23

South Iredell 49, North Iredell 21

South Mecklenburg 63, Garinger 6

South Point 56, Forestview 14

South Stanly 15, Mountain Island Charter 14

Southeast Alamance 42, Person 18

Southeast Guilford 42, Southern Guilford 30

Southern Alamance 57, Cummings 24

Southern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0

Southwest Onslow 14, South Lenoir 8

Southwestern Randolph 20, Northwood 14

St. David's 28, Wake Christian Academy 12

St. Pauls 27, South View 26

St. Stephens 48, South Caldwell 2

Starmount 51, Wilkes Central 0

Stuart Cramer 42, Cherryville 7

Sun Valley 30, Marvin Ridge 7

Swain County 42, Rosman 0

T. Wingate Andrews 28, Montgomery Central 0

T.C. Roberson 42, Erwin 22

Tarboro 41, Ayden - Grifton 0

Thomasville 28, East Davidson 16

Union Academy 45, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 19

Union Pines 42, Lee County 3

Vance County 48, East Wake 19

Wake Forest 23, Franklinton 7

Wake Preparatory Academy 29, Nash Central 21

Walkertown 30, Carver 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 58, Rosewood 0

Walter M. Williams 49, Western Alamance 21

Washington County 34, North Edgecombe 22

Watauga 55, McDowell 21

Weddington 49, Piedmont 0

West Brunswick 24, Ashley 21

West Cabarrus 42, Central Cabarrus 38

West Charlotte 37, Chambers 0

West Columbus 48, Green Sea Floyds 14

West Craven 44, SouthWest Edgecombe 19

West Davidson 51, Trinity 13

West Forsyth 35, Ronald Reagan 0

West Henderson 42, North Henderson 35

West Johnston 35, Western Harnett 7

West Lincoln 27, East Gaston 21

West Rowan 23, Northwest Cabarrus 21

West Stokes 18, North Surry 12

West Wilkes 34, Ashe County 6

Whiteville 33, Red Springs 28

Wilson Prep 64, Howard 10

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina