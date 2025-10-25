North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 10 on Friday, October 24, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - October 24, 2025
North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
A.C. Reynolds 49, Enka 21
A.L. Brown 47, Cox Mill 21
Albemarle 21, North Rowan 14
Alleghany 42, North Wilkes 12
Apex Friendship 28, Willow Spring 7
Ardrey Kell 48, East Mecklenburg 0
Arendell Parrott Academy 42, Cary Christian 38
Ashbrook 21, Crest 14
Asheville 43, North Buncombe 22
Asheville School (Independent) 55, SouthLake Christian Academy 0
Bandys 36, West Iredell 32
Bartlett Yancey 48, McMichael 16
Bear Grass Charter 60, Columbia 6
Brevard 36, Tuscola 3
Broughton 41, Athens Drive 6
Bunn 34, Louisburg 19
Burns 48, Highland Tech 0
Cape Fear 50, Terry Sanford 35
Cardinal Gibbons 71, Sanderson 13
Carrboro 14, Cedar Ridge 0
Champion 27, Newton Falls 24
Chapel Hill 35, Riverside-Durham 2
Chase 62, Draughn 0
Charlotte Catholic 28, Cuthbertson 14
Charlotte Country Day School 24, Charlotte Latin 21
Cherokee 47, Andrews 0
Clayton 34, Garner Magnet 22
Cleveland 62, Smithfield-Selma 6
Clinton 52, Heide Trask 21
Community Christian 62, Sandhills Classical Christian School 40
Community School of Davidson 58, Langtree Charter Academy 7
Corvian Community School 26, Christ the King 0
Croatan 49, West Carteret 21
Currituck County 34, Pasquotank County 33
E.A. Laney 33, New Hanover 28
E.E. Smith 56, Douglas Byrd 0
East Bladen 38, Union 0
East Duplin 38, Pender 18
East Forsyth 59, R.J. Reynolds 0
East Lincoln 35, Maiden 21
East Rowan 33, South Rowan 12
East Rutherford 53, East Burke 24
East Surry 41, Forbush 3
East Wilkes 66, Elkin 7
Eastern Alamance 56, Graham 0
Eastern Randolph 56, North Moore 0
Eastern Wayne 49, Washington 6
Enloe 28, Corinth Holders 22
Farmville Central 29, Greene Central 23
Fike 40, C.B. Aycock 34
Forest Hills 14, Anson 12
Freedom 42, Alexander Central 0
Gates County 46, Bertie 8
Goldsboro 48, Spring Creek 8
Gray's Creek 43, Purnell Swett 20
Grimsley 42, Dudley 14
Halifax Academy 0, Pungo Christian Academy 2
Harnett Central 50, Southern Lee 13
Harrells Christian Academy 48, Ravenscroft 21
Heritage 32, Knightdale 23
Hertford County 30, First Flight 14
Hibriten 62, Patton 0
High Point Christian Academy 42, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Hickory Ridge 28, Harding University 14
Hillside 35, Northern 0
Hobbton 20, Lakewood 7
Hoggard 35, North Brunswick 13
Holly Springs 12, Trinity Christian 8
Hopewell 17, West Mecklenburg 13
Hough 28, Myers Park 6
Hunt 30, Rocky Mount 9
Independence 41, North Mecklenburg 0
J.F. Webb 44, Seaforth 39
J.H. Rose 48, New Bern 35
Jack Britt 34, Pine Forest 22
Jacksonville 41, D.H. Conley 24
James Kenan 49, Princeton 14
Jay M. Robinson 45, Jesse Carson 19
John A. Holmes 59, Perquimans 21
Jones Senior 56, East Carteret 0
Jordan 62, Green Level 0
Kings Mountain 31, Huss 14
Kinston 61, Beddingfield 8
KIPP Pride 30, Warren County 28
Lake Norman 23, Davie County 10
Lexington Senior 42, High Point Central 0
Mallard Creek 44, David W. Butler 22
Manteo 42, Camden County 7
Middle Creek 42, Cary 0
Millbrook 55, Wakefield 0
Mitchell 47, Madison 34
Monroe 39, Mount Pleasant 21
Mooresville 45, Statesville 13
Mount Airy 62, Surry Central 10
Mount Tabor 35, Atkins 0
Mountain Heritage 36, Hendersonville 20
Murphy 50, Hayesville 7
Newton-Conover 35, Foard 14
North Davidson 31, North Forsyth 0
North Duplin 53, East Columbus 12
North Johnston 48, North Lenoir 25
North Lincoln 40, Bunker Hill 38
North Raleigh Christian Academy 45, South Wake 0
North Stokes 19, College Prep & Leadership Academy 18
Northeast Guilford 34, Asheboro 14
Northeastern 14, Martin County 13
Northern Guilford 34, Eastern Guilford 14
Northern Nash 34, Southern Nash 21
Northampton County 34, Southeast Halifax 20
Northside - Jacksonville 40, Swansboro 13
Northside - Pinetown 35, Southside 0
Northwest Guilford 58, Parkland 14
Oak Grove 40, Glenn 19
Olympic 28, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 0
Orange 16, South Granville 8
Page 21, Ben L. Smith 20
Palisades 56, Rocky River 6
Panther Creek 17, Apex 7
Parkwood 45, West Stanly 42
Pine Lake Preparatory 44, Lincoln Charter 21
Pinecrest 26, Hoke County 23
Pisgah 56, East Henderson 6
Polk County 68, Avery County 21
Providence 45, Ballantyne Ridge 0
Providence Day 46, Charlotte Christian 20
Providence Grove 48, Wheatmore 28
R-S Central 36, West Caldwell 22
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 56, Cannon 21
Ragsdale 40, Western Guilford 3
Randleman 49, Ledford Senior 14
Richlands 41, Dixon 26
Richmond 42, Overhills 12
Roanoke Rapids 32, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 14
Rockingham County 44, Morehead 12
Rolesville 20, Leesville Road 10
Salisbury 40, Concord 16
Scotland 48, Lumberton 24
Seventy-First 36, Westover 13
Shelby 67, Bessemer City 0
Smoky Mountain 26, Franklin 8
South Brunswick 35, Fairmont 18
South Central 35, White Oak 30
South Columbus 34, West Bladen 25
South Davidson 48, Chatham Central 6
South Garner 28, Fuquay - Varina 23
South Iredell 49, North Iredell 21
South Mecklenburg 63, Garinger 6
South Point 56, Forestview 14
South Stanly 15, Mountain Island Charter 14
Southeast Alamance 42, Person 18
Southeast Guilford 42, Southern Guilford 30
Southern Alamance 57, Cummings 24
Southern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0
Southwest Onslow 14, South Lenoir 8
Southwestern Randolph 20, Northwood 14
St. David's 28, Wake Christian Academy 12
St. Pauls 27, South View 26
St. Stephens 48, South Caldwell 2
Starmount 51, Wilkes Central 0
Stuart Cramer 42, Cherryville 7
Sun Valley 30, Marvin Ridge 7
Swain County 42, Rosman 0
T. Wingate Andrews 28, Montgomery Central 0
T.C. Roberson 42, Erwin 22
Tarboro 41, Ayden - Grifton 0
Thomasville 28, East Davidson 16
Union Academy 45, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 19
Union Pines 42, Lee County 3
Vance County 48, East Wake 19
Wake Forest 23, Franklinton 7
Wake Preparatory Academy 29, Nash Central 21
Walkertown 30, Carver 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 58, Rosewood 0
Walter M. Williams 49, Western Alamance 21
Washington County 34, North Edgecombe 22
Watauga 55, McDowell 21
Weddington 49, Piedmont 0
West Brunswick 24, Ashley 21
West Cabarrus 42, Central Cabarrus 38
West Charlotte 37, Chambers 0
West Columbus 48, Green Sea Floyds 14
West Craven 44, SouthWest Edgecombe 19
West Davidson 51, Trinity 13
West Forsyth 35, Ronald Reagan 0
West Henderson 42, North Henderson 35
West Johnston 35, Western Harnett 7
West Lincoln 27, East Gaston 21
West Rowan 23, Northwest Cabarrus 21
West Stokes 18, North Surry 12
West Wilkes 34, Ashe County 6
Whiteville 33, Red Springs 28
Wilson Prep 64, Howard 10