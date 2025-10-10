High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

There are 64 games scheduled for Friday, October 10 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 64 Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. Highlighted by Holly Springs vs Cardinal Gibbons at 7 p.m.

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Louisburg

Apex vs Willow Spring

Asheville Christian Academy vs Harrells Christian Academy

Athens Drive vs Corinth Holders

Ayden-Grifton vs Beddingfield

Bishop McGuinness vs Chatham Central

Broughton vs Millbrook

Bunn vs Wake Preparatory Academy

C.B. Aycock vs Rocky Mount

Cape Fear vs Purnell Swett

Cardinal Gibbons vs Holly Springs

Carrboro vs South Granville

Cary vs Sanderson

Cedar Ridge vs Seaforth

Chapel Hill vs Hillside

Clayton vs South Garner

Cleveland vs Garner Magnet

Clinton vs South Lenoir

Cummings vs Person

Douglas Byrd vs Westover

E.E. Smith vs South View

East Chapel Hill vs Northern

East Wake vs Wake Forest

Eastern Alamance vs Western Alamance

Enloe vs Leesville Road

Farmville Central vs Tarboro

Franklinton vs Heritage

Goldsboro vs James Kenan

GRACE Christian vs North Wake

Gray's Creek vs Lumberton

Green Hope vs Panther Creek

Harnett Central vs West Johnston

Hickory Grove Christian vs Mount Zion Christian Academy

Hoke County vs Pine Forest

Hunt vs Southern Nash

Jack Britt vs Richmond

Jordan-Matthews vs Northwood

KIPP Pride vs Weldon

Knightdale vs Vance County

Lakewood vs Union

Lee County vs South Johnston

Lumberton vs Gray's Creek

Midway vs Wallace-Rose Hill

Nash Central vs Roanoke Rapids

North Duplin vs West Columbus

North Edgecombe vs Wilson Prep

North Johnston vs West Craven

North Lenoir vs Washington

North Pitt vs SouthWest Edgecombe

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

Northampton County vs Warren County

Northern Nash vs Southern Wayne

Northwest Halifax vs Southeast Halifax

Orange vs J.F. Webb

Overhills vs Pinecrest

Princeton vs Spring Creek

Ravenscroft vs Trinity Christian

Red Springs vs South Columbus

Richmond vs Jack Britt

Riverside-Durham vs Southern Durham

Rolesville vs Wakefield

Scotland vs Terry Sanford

Seventy-First vs St. Pauls

Smithfield-Selma vs Southeast Raleigh

Southern Lee vs Union Pines

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

