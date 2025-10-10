Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled for Friday, October 10 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 4 Cleveland takes on Garner Magnet, and No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons hosts Holly Springs.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Louisburg
Apex vs Willow Spring
Asheville Christian Academy vs Harrells Christian Academy
Athens Drive vs Corinth Holders
Ayden-Grifton vs Beddingfield
Bishop McGuinness vs Chatham Central
Broughton vs Millbrook
Bunn vs Wake Preparatory Academy
C.B. Aycock vs Rocky Mount
Cape Fear vs Purnell Swett
Cardinal Gibbons vs Holly Springs
Carrboro vs South Granville
Cary vs Sanderson
Cedar Ridge vs Seaforth
Chapel Hill vs Hillside
Clayton vs South Garner
Cleveland vs Garner Magnet
Clinton vs South Lenoir
Cummings vs Person
Douglas Byrd vs Westover
E.E. Smith vs South View
East Chapel Hill vs Northern
East Wake vs Wake Forest
Eastern Alamance vs Western Alamance
Enloe vs Leesville Road
Farmville Central vs Tarboro
Franklinton vs Heritage
Goldsboro vs James Kenan
GRACE Christian vs North Wake
Gray's Creek vs Lumberton
Green Hope vs Panther Creek
Harnett Central vs West Johnston
Hickory Grove Christian vs Mount Zion Christian Academy
Hoke County vs Pine Forest
Hunt vs Southern Nash
Jack Britt vs Richmond
Jordan-Matthews vs Northwood
KIPP Pride vs Weldon
Knightdale vs Vance County
Lakewood vs Union
Lee County vs South Johnston
Midway vs Wallace-Rose Hill
Nash Central vs Roanoke Rapids
North Duplin vs West Columbus
North Edgecombe vs Wilson Prep
North Johnston vs West Craven
North Lenoir vs Washington
North Pitt vs SouthWest Edgecombe
North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
Northampton County vs Warren County
Northern Nash vs Southern Wayne
Northwest Halifax vs Southeast Halifax
Orange vs J.F. Webb
Overhills vs Pinecrest
Princeton vs Spring Creek
Ravenscroft vs Trinity Christian
Red Springs vs South Columbus
Riverside-Durham vs Southern Durham
Rolesville vs Wakefield
Scotland vs Terry Sanford
Seventy-First vs St. Pauls
Smithfield-Selma vs Southeast Raleigh
Southern Lee vs Union Pines