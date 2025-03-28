North Carolina high school football: Lincolnton announces 2025 schedule
Recently, the Lincolnton Wolves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wolves will play 10 games, including two contests against Cherryville and Highland Tech.
Among other teams on the schedule are Burns, Bessemer City, East Gaston, North Lincoln, Shelby and on the road against Stuart Cramer.
Below is the Wolves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 LINCOLNTON WOLVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Maiden
Aug. 29: at North Lincoln
Sep. 5: at Cherryville
Sep. 12: at Burns
Sep. 19: vs. East Gaston
Sep. 26: vs. Highland Tech
Oct. 3: vs. Bessemer City
Oct. 10: vs. Shelby
Oct. 17: at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 31: at West Lincoln
