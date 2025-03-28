High School

North Carolina high school football: Lincolnton announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Wolves' schedule are Cherryville and Highland Tech

Andy Villamarzo

Images from the NCHSAA 2A West second round football playoff game between Shelby and Lincolnton. Shelby won the game to advance, 41-21.
Images from the NCHSAA 2A West second round football playoff game between Shelby and Lincolnton. Shelby won the game to advance, 41-21. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lincolnton Wolves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wolves will play 10 games, including two contests against Cherryville and Highland Tech.

Among other teams on the schedule are Burns, Bessemer City, East Gaston, North Lincoln, Shelby and on the road against Stuart Cramer.

Below is the Wolves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LINCOLNTON WOLVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Maiden

Aug. 29: at North Lincoln

Sep. 5: at Cherryville

Sep. 12: at Burns

Sep. 19: vs. East Gaston

Sep. 26: vs. Highland Tech

Oct. 3: vs. Bessemer City

Oct. 10: vs. Shelby

Oct. 17: at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 31: at West Lincoln

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/North Carolina