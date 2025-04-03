North Carolina high school football: Maiden announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Maiden Blue Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Devils will play 10 games, including two notable contests against AC Reynolds and Newton Conover.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Lincolnton and at home against West Iredell.
Below is the Blue Devils' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Lincolnton
Aug. 29: vs. AC Reynolds
Sep. 5: vs. North Lincoln
Sep. 12: at Bunker Hill
Sep. 19: vs. West Iredell
Sep. 26: vs. Fred T. Foard
Oct. 3: at Hickory
Oct. 17: at Bandys
Oct. 24: vs. East Lincoln
Oct. 31: at Newton Conover
Andy Villamarzo