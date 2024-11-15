High School

North Carolina high school football playoff scores: Live updates, live streams (11/15/2024)

Live updates and final scores from all of this week's North Carolina high school football playoff games

Andy Villamarzo

Christ School quarterback Mason Holtzclaw is racking up college offers and has emerged as one of North Carolina's top high school quarterbacks after his freshman season.
The 2024 North Carolina high school football season is in high gear with the playoffs and SBLive Sports is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and finals.

Follow all the games on the SBLive North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

North Carolina high school football playoff brackets; Scores, Analysis, NCHSAA Updates

Here's a guide to following all of the North Carolina high school playoff football this week.

STATEWIDE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A WEST SCORES | CLASS 4A EAST SCORES

CLASS 3A WEST SCORES | CLASS 3A EAST SCORES

CLASS 2A WEST SCORES | CLASS 2A EAST SCORES

CLASS 1A WEST SCORES | CLASS 1A EAST SCORES

2024 NC FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of North Carolina high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Published
